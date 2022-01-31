Expand / Collapse search
Dolly Parton
Published

Dolly Parton says she hopes to not live as long as Betty White: 'I just hope I go out at my peak'

The 'Golden Girls' actress previously said Parton's '9 to 5' was her favorite country song

By Nate Day | Fox News
Dolly Parton is among the heaps of Betty White fans out there but hopes she differs from the comedy icon in a major way.

White died at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, 2021, in her home, several days after suffering a stroke and just weeks before turning 100. 

In the weeks since her passing, many celebrities have spoken out about their adoration for the late star, including Parton.

"I met her a time or two. I just knew of her work, and I just loved her. I just thought she was great," Parton recently told Access. "And I hope to be like that. I hope to be able to, if I live that long, I hope to be able to be active and productive, and I will, you know, be trying if I live that long."

Dolly Parton revealed that she hopes not to live as long as Betty White, who lived to be nearly 100.

Dolly Parton revealed that she hopes not to live as long as Betty White, who lived to be nearly 100. (Getty Images)

The 76-year-old country star added, however, that she isn't too keen on making it to 99 as White did.

"I hope I don’t live that long, to be honest," she noted. "I just hope I go out at my peak whenever that peak might be and then just fall out like that."

The "Jolene" singer concluded: "But don’t we all wish for that?"

Instead, Parton said she hopes to "go out at my peak whenever that peak might be."

Instead, Parton said she hopes to "go out at my peak whenever that peak might be." (Jason Kempin)

Parton also spoke out about the "Golden Girls" actress' death on New Year's Day, taking to Twitter to express her condolences.

"While watching the news last night I learned of Betty White’s passing," she wrote. "Betty will live forever not only in this world but the world here after."

In a cheeky nod to her hit "I Will Always Love You," Parton included: "I will always love her as we all will!"

White said in 2010 that Parton's "9 to 5" was her favorite country song.

White said in 2010 that Parton's "9 to 5" was her favorite country song. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Back in 2010, White told The Boot that her favorite country song was "9 to 5," Parton's hit theme song for the film of the same name.

"I like Dolly's whole approach to life with ongoing and uplifting songs," she said at the time. "I never met Dolly, but everything I ever heard about her — she was a great gal to know, and you could kind of get it in her music and her voice and her approach to lyrics."

