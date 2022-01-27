Dolly Parton clears up rumors she insured her breasts: 'Not true'

Dolly Parton is getting some things off her chest.

The country music star revealed on Wednesday's "Today with Hoda & Jenna" that despite rumors that have circulated, her breasts are not insured.

"It's not true," Parton said.

Parton added that something she said previously about getting her legs insured ended up being mistaken as fact.

"Years ago, was it [actress] Betty Grable, or one of the great famous stars that was famous also for her legs? At that time, I said 'Well maybe I should get my boobs insured since I'm famous for them.'"

"It was just a joke," she confirmed. "I didn't do that."

"By the way, you can get new boobs but you can't get new legs!" the 76-year-old quipped.

Last week, Pparton entertained her social media followers when marking her 76th birthday on January 19.

"Just hangin' out in my birthday suit," she captioned her photo.

Parton's "birthday suit" in question was a pink silk suit with red lace details.