Dolly Parton reveals the reason she won't ride roller coasters at her own amusement park

Dolly Parton is gearing up for a new nautical addition to her famed Dollywood amusement park - but revealed during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" that she likely won't get on board.

The legendary country music singer told host Ainsley Earhardt on Friday morning that Dollywood, her theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is hosting a grand opening for the Pirate Voyage - an acrobatic music show aboard a giant boat.

But she's known to not take part in the fun she orchestrates for the park's guests.

"I have a tendency to have motion sickness," Parton said. "I never was good even at riding the school bus so I don't like to ride the rides, but I'm excited about it," she continued.

She also admitted she's a bit fearful she may come a bit undone if she goes on her roller coasters.

"I'm afraid I will lose my hair, my shoes, my boobs may jump out," she said. "I don't know. I'm afraid I will just fall apart if I try to get on one of those roller coasters."

Since she won't be strapping into the Tennessee Tornado ride, she's particularly excited about the park's new addition, the Pirate's Voyage.

Pirate's Voyage is a water show aboard a giant pirate ship, and viewers can have wait service for food and drinks as they watch. It will feature some talented displays and animals as well as a new, original song from Dolly which is performed by mermaids.

"We have all these wonderful acrobats, divers, swimmers, we have a sea lion and all sorts of wonderful things," she said."

"The grown-ups have more fun than the kids I think," she added.