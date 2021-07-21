Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dolly Parton
Published

Dolly Parton looks back on her acting career: 'I made a better whore than I did a secretary'

Parton recalled her roles in '9 to 5,' Steel Magnolias' and 'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas'

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 21 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 21

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Dolly Parton reflected on her acting career during a preview of an interview with Tim McGraw on Apple Music's Beyond the Influence Radio show.

The 75-year-old country music star told McGraw that she always took acting parts that were "pretty close" to her own personality in the clip shared Tuesday.

"I only take parts that are pretty close to my own personality," Parton said. 

"I have never yet done one of those scenes that was that far-fetched. Even when I did ‘Steel Magnolias’, I played a beautician. If I hadn't made it in the music business, I would have been a beautician. So I understood that."

DOLLY PARTON RECREATES ICONIC PLAYBOY COVER SHOOT FOR HUSBAND'S BIRTHDAY: ‘HE STILL THINKS I’M A HOT CHICK'

Dolly Parton in a scene from the film 'Nine To Five', 1980.

Dolly Parton in a scene from the film 'Nine To Five', 1980. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

"When I read that part for ‘9 to 5’, it was a girl from Texas and she was so much like me anyway," Parton added. "So that was not that far-fetched, even 'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.' Although I made a better whore than I did a secretary, but it was still parts of my personality that I could relate to."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Parton revealed she had been offered acting roles before she starred in "9 to 5" but didn't think she was "ready."

Dolly Parton during a ‘Steel Magnolias’ benefit premiere. 

Dolly Parton during a ‘Steel Magnolias’ benefit premiere.  (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"I had been asked a lot of times to be in the movies and I didn't think I was quite ready yet," Parton told McGraw. "I also thought, well, if the right thing came along, I might be willing to do it, because I was still building my music career at the time."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Then when ‘9 to 5’ came along, had Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, they were both so hot at the time and I thought, 'Well, if there's any time to start, this would be now because if it's a big hit, then I can share in the glory of it. If it's a failure, I can blame it all on them and I'll walk away free,'" the country music star said.

On Our Radar