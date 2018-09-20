'Dog the Bounty Hunter' says he's joining manhunt for man who allegedly threatened Trump

“Dog the Bounty Hunter” is joining the manhunt for a man who allegedly said he wanted to “put a bullet” in President Trump’s head.

“Dog the Bounty Hunter,” whose name is Duane Chapman, told the Mansfield News Journal he was joining the search for Shawn Richard Christy, 26, a Pennsylvania man who allegedly threatened the commander in chief.

Christy has been on the run since June 19 after allegedly threatening John M. Morganelli, the district attorney of Northampton County, Pa., and Trump in a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

“Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump,” Christy allegedly wrote.

Chapman told the media outlet from his home in Hawaii that he had a “very hot lead” on Christy's location.

"I have delivered messages to him," he continued. "My goal is not to shoot him but get him to surrender."

The reality television star told the media outlet he was slated to arrive in Mansfield, Ohio, on Sept. 27. He was originally planning on visiting the area to host a town hall meeting on "Addiction and How to Find Your Road to Redemption.”

Chapman said he hoped he can help with the search and “bring him in peacefully.”

Following the Facebook post, a federal warrant was issued for Christy’s arrest. He is also wanted in Pennsylvania for burglary, probation violation and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.

The search, which now involves the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, and the Secret Service, has spanned several states and has reached as far north as Canada. Christy was likewise being sought in Ohio, where he was believed to have abandoned a stolen truck.

Authorities have offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Christy but have warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.