In response to pandemic, doctor updates 9/11 tribute video made with late composer John Barry

A new music video is paying tribute to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. David Cooper, the former CEO of ProHealth, recently revised a tribute video for 9/11 first responders -- which he initially worked on with a patient of his, the late music composer John Barry -- in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION HELPS PEOPLE ON FRONT LINE OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The video opens up with people clapping for health care workers with a note saying that "every evening in cities around the world, residents open their windows to cheer and salute their neighborhood health care responders."

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Then throughout the nearly 4-minute video, the Ten Tenors' song "Here's to the Heroes" -- composed and conducted by Barry with lyrics by Don Black -- plays in the background as shots of health care professionals, military personnel, firefighters and various essential workers are shown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The video was updated to bring awareness to supporting first responders and to partner with the First Responders Children’s Foundation, one of two charities to benefit from FOX and iHeart Media’s "Living Room Concert for America," which launched the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund that awards grants to first responders experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs), firefighters, paramedics, police officers, medical personnel treating COVID-19 patients, and employees and supporting first responders such as 911 dispatchers are eligible for the grants and scholarships.