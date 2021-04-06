DMX's family, supporters held prayer vigil as he remains hospitalized

DMX's family members and supporters gathered for a prayer vigil on Monday outside of the New York hospital where he remained on life support.

The 50-year-old rap legend was admitted to the hospital on Friday, following a heart attack.

The crowd outside White Plains Hospital called "DMX! DMX!" and when urged to by the main speaker, crossed their arms in the shape of an X. A woman's sobs reverberated as those in the audience heard a recording of the rapper, whose birth name is Earl Simmons.

Simmons’ longtime lawyer, Murray Richman, said Sunday that the rapper was admitted to the intensive care unit but he was not sure what caused the heart attack.

"On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues," the family said through a publicist. "We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges."

Another statement released Sunday afternoon said the rapper remained in a coma and was on a ventilator.

Richman said he could not confirm reports that DMX, 50, overdosed on drugs and was not sure what caused the heart attack.

"He is truly an amazing person," Richman told The New York Times. "He walked into a room, he lit up the room. He couldn’t help making you feel good in his presence."

In a separate interview with New York’s PIX11 News, Richman noted that he is "worried" about the rapper’s current condition.

DMX made his rap debut in 1998, and has released seven albums in a career that has included three Grammy nominations. He also acted in several movies.

But substance abuse has been a struggle for him over the years, including in 2019 when he canceled shows to go to a rehabilitation facility.

Nevertheless, he retained his standing among fans. An online face-off last year with fellow rapper Snoop Dogg as part of the Verzuz series brought more than 500,000 viewers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.