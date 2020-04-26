Rapper DMX hosts Bible study on Instagram Live during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Can a hardcore rapper who has spent a lengthy bout of time in jail and rehab be saved?

Rap legend DMX became a star again on social media this weekend calming the anxiety of the coronavirus pandemic with a Bible study, reaching over 14,000 viewers.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

He appeared on Instagram Live reading scriptures from Ecclesiastes on Friday.

“A time for embracing, and a time to avoid embracing,” DMX said about quarantine and social distancing. “A time for embraces and time for avoiding embraces. What! Come on.”

He led sermons telling his audience to keep the faith and believe in the will of God.

“At the end of the day, at the beginning of the day, it’s going to be God’s will,” he said. “If you try to understand why He does, what He does, you’re just going to end up with a headache. Just do the right thing.”

The rapper has recorded several songs about Christianity including “Lord Give Me a Sign” and “Damien.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

His digital followers were left rapturous.

People chimed in that he should be leading Sunday service.

Others said they were excited he was leading followers to Christ.