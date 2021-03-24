Disney pushes Arime Hammer movie 'Death on the Nile' release to 2022 amid sexual assault allegations

Disney pushed the release date of the Armie Hammer-led film "Death on the Nile" amid the actor’s ongoing investigation for an alleged sexual assault.

On Tuesday, Disney announced a massive scheduling shift for its upcoming slate of movies, including theatrical release changes for highly anticipated blockbusters like "Black Widow" and "Cruella," which had their productions and releases impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Deadline reports that "Death on the Nile" was one of the movies that was more quietly shifted by Disney from Sept. 17, 2021 to Feb. 11, 2022. However, while the studio now has the better part of a year to see how the LAPD’s investigation into Hammer plays out before it has to think about a press tour for the movie, the outlet reports that this was not the reason that the movie was switched to a later release date.

In fact, this is the third time that "Death on the Nile," which co-stars "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot, was changed due to the pandemic.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News last week that Hammer is the subject of an alleged sexual assault investigation that was initiated on Feb. 3 after a woman accused the "Social Network" actor of rape and physical abuse. Hammer has since denied the allegations.

The woman, and her attorney Gloria Allred, held a press conference during which she claimed the now-34-year-old actor raped her on April 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.

The woman claims the assault lasted over four hours and she tried to get away "but he wouldn’t let me." She also alleged Hammer "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abused her throughout their relationship which lasted between 2016–2020, after having met him on Facebook.

Deadline reports that, despite the allegations, Disney has no current plans to conduct reshoots on the movie or recast in order to remove Hammer from the picture.

Hammer, through his attorney, denied the allegations brought forth by the woman in a statement to Fox News.

"[The woman's] own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [the woman] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her," said Andrew Brettler of Lavely and Singer.

"It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [the woman]’s fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference," the statement continued. "With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight."

"From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [the woman] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [The woman]’s attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve," it concluded.

Hammer's attorney also claims the star possesses "hundreds" of screenshots the woman sent to him about the nature of their relationships.

The attorney shared an alleged quote from an Instagram Story from the woman, allegedly saying "I’m not saying he raped me, no need for legal rep."

Allred told Fox News, "I challenge Armie Hammer to present all, not some, of his communications with [the woman] to the Los Angeles Police Department and answer all of their questions directly rather than through his lawyers."

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.