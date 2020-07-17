Discovery, Science Channel to air 'MythBusters' marathon after Grant Imahara's death

Discovery and Science Channel announced on Thursday that they will air a two-day “Mythbusters” marathon following former co-host Grant Imahara’s sudden death on Monday.

Imahara died of a brain aneurysm at age 49, a spokesperson for Discovery confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

The famed engineer co-hosted “Mythbusters” from 2005-2014. He also co-hosted Netflix’s show “White Rabbit Project” and served as a tour guide during the International Robogames Competition.

GRANT IMAHARA, FORMER 'MYTHBUSTERS' HOST, DEAD AFTER SUFFERING A BRAIN ANEURYSM, NETWORK SAYS

The Discovery and Science Channel programming will include Imahara’s favorite episodes from his various projects.

According to a press release, episodes will air from 8 a.m. to 1 pm. on Friday on Discovery, while the Science Channel will broadcast episodes on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

GALYN GORG, 'ROBOCOP 2' AND 'FRESH PRINCE OF BEL AIR' ACTRESS, DEAD AT 55 FOLLOWING CANCER BATTLE

A spokesperson for Discovery reacted to the news of Imahara's passing in a statement shared with Fox News earlier this week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," the statement reads.

FOX News' Melissa Roberto and Kayla Rivas contributed to this report.