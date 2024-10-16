Expand / Collapse search
Diddy's alleged sex crimes don't surprise Sharon Osbourne: 'Where there's a lot of power'

Sharon Osbourne claimed she wasn't invited to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' infamous parties

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Sharon Osbourne told paparazzi she "never knew that side" of Diddy after he was arrested for alleged sex crimes, but "it doesn't surprise me."

Sharon Osbourne didn't know about the alleged dark side of disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Combs was arrested Sept. 16 and is facing federal sex crime charges.

"I never knew that side of him," Osbourne told paparazzi during a recent outing. "He was always so nice to me and respectful of my whole family."

Sharon Osbourne with Diddy

Sharon Osbourne claims she didn't know the dark side of Sean "Diddy" Combs. (Getty Images)

sharon osbourne

Sharon Osbourne says Diddy was "always very pleasant, beautifully respectful" to her and her family. (Exclusive Breaker/SplashNews.com)

"He was always very pleasant, beautifully respectful, never had a problem. But it's not like he's gonna ask the f---ing Osbournes to a white party, is he? So, you know what I mean? Different worlds and all of that."

While Osbourne claimed she hadn't attended the infamous parties, her daughter Kelly Osbourne has been photographed with Combs and Jay-Z at least once at a white party.

"It doesn't surprise me," Sharon Osbourne added, referencing the sexual abuse allegations against Diddy. "There's that saying, you know – where there's a lot of power, there's a lot of money, attracts a lot of pervs. And they think that they can do whatever cause they've got the power. It doesn't surprise me at all."

Kelly Osbourne with Jay Z and Diddy at a White Party

Kelly Osbourne photographed in 2003 with Jay-Z and Diddy at a white party. (Getty Images)

Sean "Diddy" Combs and his defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo stand before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky after prosecutors brought three criminal charges against him in federal court

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with federal sex crimes. (Reuters/Jane Rosenberg)

Judge Arun Subramanian scheduled Combs' trial for May 5. The prosecution expects the government's case to take three weeks to lay out, while Combs' legal team estimated needing one week to argue the rapper's defense.

The U.S. Attorney's Office also noted the investigation is ongoing and pointed to the possibility of a superseding indictment, which could lengthen the trial.

Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution in an indictment unsealed Sept. 17. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Sean Diddy Combs wears a black shirt in courtroom sketch from bail appeal hearing.

Sean "Diddy" Combs pleaded not guilty last month, and a judge set his trial date for May 5. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Authorities alleged Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

Combs and his employees would "intimidate, threaten, and lure female victims into Comb's orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship. Combs allegedly then used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, 'Freak Offs.'"

The music mogul has denied the allegations.

