Diddy accused of molesting 16-year-old boy at celebrity-filled 'white party'

Sean "Diddy" Combs was accused on Monday of sexually assaulting a minor at one of his infamous white parties, according to a new lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital.

The disgraced Bad Boy Records billionaire allegedly took interest in a 16-year-old boy, "John Doe," at one of his Hamptons events, where Diddy told the plaintiff he had "the look" and could transform anybody "into a star."

At the star-studded event, Doe spotted "countless celebrities and A-Listers who form the music and entertainment industry. He recognized faces he had seen on TV and on the big screen," the lawsuit stated. According to the complaint, "Doe took a picture with Combs at the 1998 party."

"Mr. Combs’ legendary white parties in the Hamptons were well known by many, including John Doe. The kind where countless celebrities would attend," the suit stated. "In 1998—when John Doe was only 16 years old—he was recruited out of New York City, and indeed while residing in New York City received an invitation to one of Combs’ parties through a mutual connection."

"When he received the invitation, he felt like he finally had the opportunity to rub shoulders with the who’s who of the industry. He thought it could be his chance to break into the music industry."

Over the years, Diddy was known for throwing lavish affairs for his affluent entertainment buddies as a summer send-off over Labor Day weekend. The white parties began in 1998 at his Hamptons estate on Hedges Banks Drive, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and quickly grew into events in St. Tropez and Beverly Hills.

Of the first-ever white party, Paris Hilton told the outlet, "I remember the first party he threw in the Hamptons. It was iconic and everyone was there."

Doe alleged his "pleasant conversation" with Diddy took an "unexpected turn for the worst" when Combs allegedly told the minor that he "needed to drop his pants."

"John Doe, caught completely off guard, confusingly asked Combs to repeat himself," the lawsuit stated.

"Combs made himself clear. He instructed John Doe to drop his pants and expose his penis so that Combs could inspect it, explaining it was a rite of passage and the route to becoming a star, and also as a way to prove himself. ‘Don't you want to break into the business?'"

Doe claimed he "immediately felt uncomfortable, froze and did not know what to do" while the mega-producer allegedly "remained calm and stood in front of him and stretched out his hand in a cupped position."

"Out of fear, anxiety and the imbalanced power dynamic between himself and Combs, John Doe then dropped his pants and exposed his penis as Combs previously instructed," the lawsuit stated. "Combs moved closer and grabbed John Doe’s penis and genitals with his hand. He firmly cupped and held onto John Doe’s genitals for an extended period of time."

Diddy then allegedly let go of Doe's genitals, told Doe that "his people would be in touch" and continued with the party "as if nothing had happened."

"John Doe eventually recognized Combs sexually assaulted him by and through his power and influence over John Doe because he knew John Doe wanted to become a star," the lawsuit claimed.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee represented the victim and a number of additional plaintiffs who filed suits Monday against the disgraced music mogul. Buzbee last week acknowledged during a press conference that more than 100 accusers reportedly came forward alleging "rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation" claims against Diddy, with more minors involved in lawsuits, which have yet to be filed.

"The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity," Combs' legal team said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman."

His legal team last week also denied the claims levied against the "Last Night" singer.

"As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," Combs' attorney, Erica Wolff, stated. "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Buzbee claimed the alleged abuse began as early as 1991, with reported incidents happening into 2024. Alleged victims, who are scattered around the country in states including California, Florida, Georgia and New York, came forward after Diddy was indicted by federal prosecutors.

Diddy was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in an indictment unsealed on Sept. 17. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities alleged Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

Combs and his employees would "intimidate, threaten, and lure female victims into Comb's orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship. Combs allegedly then used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, 'Freak Offs.'"

Judge Arun Subramanian scheduled Diddy's trial to begin on May 5. The prosecution expects the government's case to take three weeks to lay out, while Diddy's legal team estimated needing one week to argue the rapper's defense.