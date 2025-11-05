Diddy trades lavish parties for dismal prison menu as he celebrates birthday behind bars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrated his 56th birthday behind bars in a way that was far from his past party days.

Diddy rang in another year at Fort Dix, where he's serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted of federal sex crimes.

Long gone are the party-filled nights for the disgraced music mogul. Instead, Combs was left with the standard prison menu to mark his birthday on Nov. 4.

At Fort Dix, breakfast is served around 6:30 a.m. Diddy would have been given the options of bran flakes, breakfast cake or bread with jelly, according to People magazine.

Between 11 a.m. and noon, inmates could choose either a chickpea burger or chicken parmesan. For the sides, the rapper could have helped himself to pasta with marinara sauce and spinach.

Diddy would have had an early dinner, around 4:30 p.m. The inmates were offered cheese pizza or navy beans, according to the outlet. The dinner entre was served with Italian pasta salad, green beans and a garden salad.

Fox News Digital reached out to Fort Dix for comment.

Diddy also celebrated his 55th birthday behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York. That celebration for the rapper was equally unglamorous, with breakfast options of fruit, cereal, breakfast cake and skim milk.

His lunch menu was similar to this year's as he was offered pasta with marinara sauce, with a choice of meatballs or chickpea marinara. Inmates also received a garden salad with assorted dressings, whole wheat bread, fruit and a beverage.

For dinner, the rapper had the options of chicken fried rice or tofu fried rice. Black beans and carrots were also served, with more whole wheat bread and another beverage.

Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison on federal prostitution charges on Oct. 3. Judge Arun Subramanian also requested the court impose five years of supervised release and for Diddy to pay a $500,000 fine. The rapper was transferred to Fort Dix to serve out the rest of his sentence on Oct. 30.

His eight-week trial — where jurors heard dozens of witness testimonies — concluded on July 2. The jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The rapper was acquitted on the most serious charges against him — sex-trafficking and racketeering. After his sentencing, Diddy apologized in court to both of his ex-girlfriends, Cassie Ventura and "Jane."

"I was out of control. I needed help, but I didn’t get the help," he said. "I can make no excuse because I knew better. My mama taught me better. My faith taught me better. Because of my decisions I lost my freedom. I lost the opportunity to effectively raise my children and be there for my mother. I lost all my businesses. I lost my career. I totally lost my reputation. I lost my self-respect."

"I’ve been humbled and broken to my core. I hate myself right now. Stripped down to nothing. I really am truly sorry for it all no matter what they say. I want to apologize to my seven children."

