Diddy jury returns partial verdict in sex trafficking, racketeering trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The jury in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial returned a verdict Tuesday.

The jurors reached a verdict on four of the five counts against Diddy around 4:18pm ET. The jury indicated they couldn't reach a unanimous decision on the racketeering charge.

Jurors began deliberating on Monday, June 30, after hearing seven weeks of trial testimony. The prosecution chose to rest the case on June 24. Special Agent Joseph Cerciello was the final witness to take the stand for the prosecution, making him the 34th person to testify.

Diddy's defense called no witnesses.

Diddy pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, Diddy faces life in prison. The disgraced music mogul was arrested in September 2024, months after Homeland Security Investigations raided the Los Angeles and Miami homes of the rapper.

DIDDY DEFENSE CLAIMS HE WAS UNFAIRLY TARGETED, WHILE PROSECUTION SAYS RAPPER THOUGHT HE WAS 'UNTOUCHABLE'

During closing arguments, Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, insisted the rapper was innocent. He noted that it takes courage for a juror to acquit. "Return him to his family who have been waiting for him."

He also accused the prosecution of bringing a "fake trial" against Diddy, claiming the government went after his "private sex life."

According to his lawyer, none of the prosecution witnesses testified to engaging in racketeering. Agnifilo pointed out the disgraced music mogul's former employees all described working for him as hard, but also said it was like "going to Harvard Business School."

"That’s the fake trial I’m talking about," Agnifilo told the jurors, claiming the prosecution failed to prove the government's theory of racketeering.

DIDDY BLOWS KISS TO FAMILY AFTER PROSECUTION PROMISES TO PUT A STOP TO HIS ALLEGED CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR

Agnifilo then brought up the raids on Diddy's homes, pointing out the seizure of Astroglide and baby oil. There was nothing about the rapper's businesses to make this a criminal case, the defense attorney stated.

"Where is the crime scene? The crime scene is your private sex life," Agnifilo said.

The defense attorney also claimed the rapper never participated in sex trafficking. Agnifilo claimed what happened between Diddy and his ex-girlfriend Cassie was domestic violence, not sex trafficking. "Owning the domestic violence, we own it," he said in court. "That’s not charged."

WATCH: DEFENSE ATTORNEY BREAKS DOWN ‘TROUBLING’ TREND WITH DIDDY DEFENSE TEAM

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Before the defense's closing arguments, the government explained how the trial testimony proved each charge against Diddy – two counts of sex trafficking, racketeering and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution – over the course of roughly four hours.

The government emphasized in their argument that Diddy ran an alleged criminal enterprise with full control. The prosecution pointed out that the jury heard testimony, saw texts, viewed bank records and heard audio allegedly showing the "Last Night" rapper committing crime after crime for decades.

According to the prosecution, the government showed Diddy didn’t take no for an answer. "Up until today, Diddy was able to get away with crime because of money and power," Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Slavik said. "That stops now."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A 12-person jury comprised of eight men and four women made the decision on whether to convict Diddy of federal crimes, or let the fallen music mogul walk free following a seven-week trial.

Throughout the past two months, the jury heard from 34 prosecution witnesses. Diddy's ex-girlfriends, Cassie and Jane, testified about the alleged physical abuse they experienced at the hands of the rapper. Diddy's former personal assistants also told the jury about the long hours they worked and the drugs they allegedly bought for the musician.

A woman named Mia, testifying under a pseudonym, claimed she was raped by Diddy while working for him.

WATCH: PROSECUTORS ACCUSED DIDDY OF RUNNING A ‘CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE’

Prosecutors argued the disgraced music mogul used his inner circle, money and influence to cover up the alleged crimes he committed.

"Over the last several weeks, you’ve learned a lot about Sean Combs," Slavik said at the start of closing statements. "He’s a leader of a criminal enterprise. He doesn’t take no for an answer."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP