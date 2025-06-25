Diddy prosecutors argue rapper used inner circle, money to cover up alleged sex crimes in closing arguments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The prosecution in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex-trafficking and racketeering trial began closing arguments Thursday morning.

Prosecutors argued the disgraced music mogul used his inner circle, money and influence to cover up the alleged crimes he committed. Authorities charged Diddy with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

"Over the last several weeks, you’ve learned a lot about Sean Combs," Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Slavik said during closing statements. "He’s a leader of a criminal enterprise. He doesn’t take no for an answer."

The alleged crimes Diddy committed include kidnapping, arson, forced labor and bribery, according to the prosecution. "The brutal crimes at the heart of this case – sex trafficking," Slavik noted.

The prosecution reminded the jury of testimony from Diddy's ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and Jane, who testified under a pseudonym. Both claimed they were repeatedly forced to have sex with other men at the direction of the "Last Night" rapper. According to prosecutors, Diddy used power and fear to get what he wanted.

The government compared the 2016 attack on Cassie at the InterContinental Hotel and the alleged physical altercation Jane said she experienced in 2024. The two incidents occurred eight years apart, but the prosecution noted they have similarities. In March 2016, Diddy became violent with Cassie, threw her to the ground and dragged her back to the room. In June 2024, Diddy became violent with Jane. He allegedly dragged her back to the house by her hair.

The prosecution argued that the alleged criminal enterprise serviced Diddy's desires. The rapper seemingly counted on silence and shame. He thought "fame, wealth, and power put him above the law," Slavik claimed. No one stopped him, according to the government. Diddy used his inner circle, money and influence to cover up alleged crimes. "He wouldn’t take no for an answer," Slavik repeated.

Diddy's defense will begin their closing arguments on Friday. His team allegedly planned to invoke the Iran conflict during closing arguments, according to TMZ . The government seemingly objected to this strategy after court Tuesday.

"Given that the attorneys who will be giving summations won't be here tomorrow, I wanted to put something on the record that I hope will not be necessary, but my hope is that we don't have to object during defense summation," Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey said. "I really don't want to do that. So I just wanted to put on the record that we think it would be objectionable and crossing a line for any summation to bring up politics or current events or the propriety of this prosecution and the use of government resources. I would hope that Mr. Agnifilo would not cross over those lines, but I just wanted to say that if he did, I would object in the middle of his summation and ask the Court to instruct the jury to disregard any comments like that. So I just wanted to state that in advance of summations and the hope that it's not necessary."

The prosecution noted this issue had been brought up in one of the government's motions in limine.

"I believe at that time there was an agreement by the defense not to engage in any of that type of argument," Judge Arun Subramanian said. "But, Mr. Agnifilo, anything to worry about here?"

"Nothing to worry about, Judge," Diddy's defense lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, responded.

The government streamlined the charges against Diddy for the jury in a letter filed Tuesday in court.

"The Government understands the Court’s desire for streamlined instructions. With that in mind, the Government has suggested ways to streamline those instructions," the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, read.

"Specifically, the Government has removed instructions from the charge relating to (i) attempted kidnapping under both California and New York law, (ii) attempted arson under California law, and (iii) aiding and abetting sex trafficking. The Government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability so instructions are no longer necessary."

Diddy's defense and the prosecution met Wednesday to hammer out jury instructions.

The charge conference was intricate. The parties debated the language in the jury instructions for close to four hours.

