Did The Situation Leave 'Jersey Shore'?

Looks like Jersey Shore producers might have a little situation on their hands.

Just days after Vinny Guadagnino reportedly left the show, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has bolted as well, according to Us Weekly.

"Mike walked off the show. He's so over the whole thing," a source tells the magazine. "I don't think he's coming back. Everyone in the house is so unhappy."

The cast moved into its Seaside Heights, N.J., house last week to begin filming Season 5, shortly after returning from Italy, where they shot the fourth season.

Guadagnino left last Friday because he was reportedly homesick.

An email to MTV was not immediately returned. Season 4 of Jersey Shore premieres Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10/9c.

Check out photos from Jersey Shore The upheaval comes two weeks after MTV denied reports that the show would be recast after Season 5.