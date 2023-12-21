Derek Hough praises 'exceptional medical team' for wife's successful skull surgery

Derek Hough stayed by wife Hayley Erbert's side just weeks after she suffered a medical emergency and was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma.

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge shared an update with his social media followers about Hayley's ongoing recovery efforts following a skull implant surgery. Earlier this month, Hayley was hospitalized and required immediate brain surgery.

"With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned," he wrote on Instagram.

"My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago."

The professional dancer was overwhelmed with gratitude for the "outpouring of support and prayers" from friends, family and fans.

"Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time," Hough wrote. "It’s truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us."

The surgery was performed to replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her craniectomy, Hough revealed in an earlier Instagram post.

He added, "This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community."

Hough revealed on Dec. 7 that Erbert, a "DWTS" professional dancer , became "disoriented" after performing and needed to be hospitalized. She was then diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "An intracranial hematoma is a collection of blood within the skull. It's usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain."

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge previously praised his wife for her strength and resilience only days after requiring emergency brain surgery.

"Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs," Hough wrote on Instagram. "She is now on the long road of recovery. Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us."

Erbert and Hough were married in August before embarking on their "Symphony of Dance" tour.