Denise Richards rocks patriotic bikini to celebrate July 4th on the beach after joining OnlyFans

Denise Richards sported a classic red, white and blue bikini to celebrate Independence Day by the ocean in Malibu in a stunning photo to promote the launch of her own OnlyFans account.

The 51-year-old actress caught the last glimpse of the sunset as she posed by the shoreline wearing a sparkling top with a pair of striped bottoms in a snap simply captioned "Happy 4th," with a prompt to direct her one million followers to her new online sharing site.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star thanked her fans for "all the love and support" as she navigated the new site, which she charges users $25 per month for exclusive content.

"I really enjoy connecting with you. It may take me a couple of days to really grasp using this platform and answering all my messages but I will get back to each of you," she wrote in her bio.

"I will also be taking photos to share on the wall for free with some PPVs over the next couple of days. It is ONLY ME on here, so, I'd love some suggestions! PS; I'd like to also know what time is best to come on and not miss you... also, going to try and do some live streams when I get it all figured out!

Richards joined OnlyFans last week following in the footsteps of her 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen, who announced last month that she had plans to join the subscription-based service known for its adult content where creators can post photos and videos for monetary income. Bella Thorne, Blac Chyna, Cardi B and Amber Rose are just a few celebrities with accounts on the site.

Carmen Electra recently told Fox News Digital that joining OnlyFans has been "empowering" and praised the "safe" place for letting her be "her own boss" when it comes to determining what she wants to share.

"I have become my own creative director, my own stylist, my own visionary," she said. "You're one-on-one with the fans, so they can do requests … and I love it. It can be really, really fun. And I’ve had a blast creating photos, getting videos, and just allowing my fans to follow me wherever I go on these journeys in my life. That’s exactly what I wanted to do."

Sami's father, Charlie Sheen, 56, initially had mixed feelings about his daughter's new career move as she settled back into living with Richards after spending time at his house.

"She is 18 years now and living with her mother," Sheen told Fox News Digital via his publicist Jeff Ballard. "This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

Shortly after Richards came to her daughter's defense, telling Us Weekly that she was aware of the OnlyFans account.

"Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in," the actress said. "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices."

Sheen promptly changed his tune and told Fox News Digital: "Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed. Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly."

Sami, who has nearly 200,000 followers total across every major social media platform, turned 18 in March. She recently moved back in with her mother following turbulent times between the pair, who have since seemed to mend their relationship.

Richards once again defended Sami’s choice as she addressed her eldest daughter’s decision to join the site after initially declaring: " Sami I will always support you & always have your back ."

"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices," Richards wrote. "I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either."

She added: "And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle. I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you."

Richards shared that she just learned about the online service a few months ago and, at the time, teased she was thinking about starting her own page.

"Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too? I'm sorry, but s— if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account." she continued.

Last year, Sami claimed in a since-deleted TikTok that she was "trapped" in an "abusive home" living with her mom and Richards' new husband Aaron Phypers. She subsequently moved in with Sheen and stopped attending school.

In February, Richards told SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis that they had a strained relationship, which was "very difficult."

"Obviously I would love for her to live with me," Richards said. "She lived with me all these years. But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything. We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber, where you have everything that you want. There are certain rules and I enforce them. And there's different rules at that [Sheen's] house and that's OK."

Sami and Denise have since reconciled and are back together living under one roof.

"They are getting along very well," a source said at the time, adding that Sami "loves her dad."

Sheen and Richards married in 2002 before splitting in 2006. They also share a 17-year-old daughter named Lola Rose Sheen.

