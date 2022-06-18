Denise Richards defends daughter for having OnlyFans account, says ‘perhaps I should open my own account’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denise Richards is standing up for her daughter.

On Friday, the "Real Housewives" alum took to Instagram to share a statement regarding her daughter, Sam "Sami" Sheen’s, new OnlyFans account.

"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices," Richards began. "I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either."

Richards added: "And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle. I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you."

Richards shared that she just learned about the online service a few months ago and said she might start her own OnlyFans.

"Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too? I'm sorry, but s— if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account." she continued.

Her father, Charlie Sheen, has not been as accepting of Sami's latest business venture.

"She is 18 years now and living with her mother," the former "Two and a Half Men" star told Fox News Digital on Tuesday via his publicist Jeff Ballard. "This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

The influencer, who has 47K followers on Instagram, turned 18 in March. She recently moved back in with Richards, 51, following some turbulent times between the pair.

Sami took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to respond to trolls who questioned whether she had "the body" to join OnlyFans in a Q&A session.

One user mocked the influencer and asked, "Do you really think you have the body for of lol."

The teen replied with a photo of herself holding a plate filled with multiple slices of pizza.

"Yes because there’s no ‘body’ you need to have in order to do of," she responded. "Only thing that matters is making sure that you’re comfortable with what you’re posting & remembering that all bodies are beautiful."

Richards and Sheen were married from 2002 to 2006 and also share their daughter, Lola Rose, 17.

