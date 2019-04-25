Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga encore? Actor reveals idea for special ‘A Star is Born’ event

Attention, “A Star is Born” fans: Your favorite duo could be making a comeback.

Actor Bradley Cooper, who starred in alongside singer-songwriter Lady Gaga in the critically-acclaimed film, appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Thursday and admitted he’s interested in singing his heart out alongside Gaga once again.

BRADLEY COOPER JOINS LADY GAGA AT LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY, PERFORMS 'SHALLOW' FROM 'A STAR IS BORN' LIVE FOR THE FIRST TIME

When host Ellen DeGeneres asked if Cooper, 44, would be interested in touring with Gaga to promote the film’s soundtrack, the star responded curtly.

“I mean, no,” he said, before quickly noting he has something else in mind.

"But what I thought would be a cool thing to do, maybe one night, would be like a live reading of the script and sing all the songs as we read the script, like at the Hollywood Bowl or something,” he continued.

The actor also spoke on his viral Oscars performance, where he and Gaga, 33, sang their hit song “Shallow” in front of the star-studded audience.

While Cooper admitted stepping on stage at the awards show was “terrifying,” he claims he wasn’t nervous.

"I actually wasn't nervous, because I just worked so hard … I worked really hard, and Lady Gaga is so supportive. But it was terrifying," he recalled. "Because I'm not a singer and I didn't sing before this movie, so it was really crazy. It just shows you if you do work really hard, and you’re with supportive people, then you can do things you never dreamed possible.”

That said, Cooper noted he was worried that if the performance didn’t go well “people would never watch the movie again."

“It was one of those things where I was like, ‘It has to be great,'" he added.

“And it was,” DeGeneres assured him.

BRADLEY COOPER ON SINGING ‘SHALLOW’ FROM ‘A STAR IS BORN’ LIVE AT THE OSCARS: ‘I’M SURE I’LL BE TERRIFIED’

“And it felt great,” Cooper responded to the applause of the audience.

“It was honestly the only moment in the Oscars that I remember,” said DeGeneres. “That’s how powerful it was, it was beautiful ... so raw and natural. It was great.”