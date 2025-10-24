Denise Richards appears to prove Charlie Sheen wrong with photo of uncashed $1M check on Instagram

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denise Richards denied cashing a million-dollar check from ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

The actress showed proof to her Instagram followers, sharing a photo of the uncashed check, tagging Sheen and adding the song "Money" by Pink Floyd.

The reality star wrote in her Instagram story, "Found this during my recent move. I never cashed it, @CharlieSheen. Is it still good?!"

The check was dated Dec. 24, 2011, five years after their divorce was finalized.

She posted it days after Sheen said he wrote her a check for a million dollars, claiming she cashed it one month after he gave it to her, much to his surprise and shock, while appearing on the "KFC Radio" podcast.

Sheen did not clarify when he wrote her the check, noting he forgot if it was during their marriage or after their divorce.

The "Two and a Half Men" star said it was more of a symbolic gift to her, noting it was most likely for her birthday, but he couldn't exactly recall.

Richards' birthday is Feb. 17, and the check she shared was dated December.

"I mean, I don't think she'll be too mad," he said on his podcast, referring to Richards being upset that he told the story.

"I wrote a check to Denise once for a million dollars on her birthday kind of as a joke, and she kept it not as a joke," Sheen, who has been sober nearly eight years, explained.

"And then, like a month later, f------ cashed it," he added. "Which makes it sting more."

Sheen, who said he would have most likely cashed it too if it were him, said, "She couldn't let me know just maybe the day of. 'Hey, you sound like you're driving somewhere.' 'Yeah, to the bank, actually!'"

He recalled feeling grateful that the check didn't bounce.

Richards and Sheen wed in 2002 before separating in March 2005, when she was 6 months pregnant with their second child, daughter Lola.

They are also parents to daughter Sami.

Despite a brief reconciliation five months after their split, they moved forward with their divorce in 2006.

Their post-marriage relationship was contentious, including Sheen slamming her on Twitter and Richards suing him in 2016.

In 2020, Richards reflected on leaving Sheen while she was pregnant with their second child during an episode of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

"When I got pregnant with Lola, things started to change rapidly. It was a very dark time and very toxic. And I filed for divorce when I was 6 months pregnant with her. I always did whatever I could to hide Charlie's behavior."

Richards and Sheen now have an amicable relationship.

Richards is also on good terms with Sheen's third ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, whom he shares twin sons Max and Bob with.

Richards is in the midst of her divorce from Aaron Phypers after six years of marriage.

The actress has accused Phypers of physical and emotional abuse throughout their marriage and provided images in court of an alleged black eye she received after an altercation with him.

Last week, Phypers was arrested in court and charged with four felonies — two counts of injuring a spouse and two counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat.

He posted $200,000 bail hours after his arrest.

Richards testified earlier that her estranged husband tried to destroy her reputation by allegedly leaking nude images of her and claiming he stole her computer with the intention to share "private" information and images to news outlets.