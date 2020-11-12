Demi Moore receives touching birthday tributes from her kids, ex Bruce Willis’ wife Emma

Demi Moore is on the receiving end of major love and appreciation from her kids with ex-husband Bruce Willis and Willis' current wife, Emma Heming Willis, for the actress' 58th birthday on Wednesday.

“We adore you!” Emma, 42, wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of her and Willis, 65, holding up Moore's book "Inside Out," tagging Moore.

In addition to Emma and Willis, the star also received birthday wishes from all three of her daughters with the "Die Hard" franchise actor.

The tributes from the Willis daughters included family photos of the group throughout the years.

“M A M A Happy Birthday. I feel so grateful I get to live this life with you,” Rumer, 32, wrote on Instagram alongside a slew of photos of herself with Moore. "You are the most bada--, goofy, silly, Scorpio warrior woman I know. I love you to the🌙 Can’t wait to celebrate you today.”

In her own post, Scout, 29, called her mother an “iconic force of f—king nature.”

“That’s because she is a real human being who is vulnerable and brave and has always been on a journey of self evolution," Scout wrote, adding, “She pushes the boundaries and continues to, which is why so many people relate to her (myself very much included) she is a work in progress as WE ALL ARE! And by allowing herself the space and dignity to grow she shows us all that it’s possible!”

Tallulah described her “mombshell” as a “human miracle of endless particularity and warrior strength,” adding that Moore is “forever my North Star.”

Moore also shared her own post to Instagram thanking everyone for “making me feel so special today!”

Despite being officially divorced for 20 years -- they finalized their split the same day they submitted their paperwork -- the relationship Moore and Willis have since maintained is a strong one.

Having welcomed daughters Rumer in 1988, Scout in 1991 and Tallulah in 1994 during their 13-year marriage, the former A-list pair have done their best to place the lives of their brood at the forefront, which has helped to blend their families in the years since.