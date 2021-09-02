Debbie Gibson celebrates 51st birthday with bikini photo: 'You are worthy'

Debbie Gibson reflected on turning 51 in a long post on social media.

The "Lost In Your Eyes" singer, whose birthday was on August 31, called the special occasion a "rebirth" as she posed in an abs-bearing bikini.

Gibson wrote on Instagram, "On this, the night of my Birthday, and a life moment that is like a rebirth, this felt like the perfect expression of my journey to this magical moment."

"When I was at my lowest points in the last decade, literally laying face down on the cold bathroom floor in physical and emotional pain, inside I was still looking up and trusting that some way, somehow I was going to find myself as you see me in this picture," she penned.

"Looking up to the skies with stars showering down on me and bathed in a light that would help me project to all of you strength and joy and music and empowerment and the knowledge that the visions you hold for yourself and the voices in your own head are far more powerful than anything external threatening to take you down."

"Once you announce to the universe that you are open to receive, it may take a moment, a year, or a decade, but you will eventually reclaim your freedom that’s there inside you… right inside you. So, put it out there. Start today. You are worthy of living your best life. Happy rebirth day … hands to the sky and let the stars shower their light upon you," she concluded.

Gibson is currently at The Venetian in Las Vegas performing a limited-time residency with New Kids on the Block alum Joey McIntyre.

The '80s pop star just released a new album, "The Body Remembers," which is her first musical project in more than 20 years. She wrote it during the early months of the pandemic.

Gibson told Rolling Stone magazine, "I was writing both upbeats and ballads, but I was gravitating toward the upbeats just because everybody needs that energy shift now. Pop music does that — it shifts energy. That’s where the title comes from — the body remembers all the visceral moments tied to your favorite pop songs."