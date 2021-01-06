Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

'Deadliest Catch' star Mahlon Reyes' cause of death revealed

The reality star was taken off life support after suffering a heart attack over the summer

Mahlon Reyes of "Deadliest Catch" fame died of a drug overdose, Fox News can confirm.

The reality star, who appeared in 14 episodes as a deckhand of the documentary series, died of acute cocaine intoxication, the coroner and sheriff at the Flathead County Sheriff's Office in Flathead, Mont., confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

Reyes' manner of death is listed as accidental. He was 38.

The star suffered a heart attack in July, his wife told TMZ

Reyes' wife said he survived the heart attack, but never regained consciousness after hospitalization and was taken off life support. The outlet was told that Reyes' family was unaware of any pre-existing medical conditions, leaving his loved ones surprised.

Mahlon Reyes of "Deadliest Catch" fame died at age 38 of acute cocaine intoxication.

Mahlon Reyes of "Deadliest Catch" fame died at age 38 of acute cocaine intoxication. (Discovery)

Some of the reality star's ashes, his wife said, will be spread in the Bering Sea by his "Deadliest Catch" co-stars. 

Reyes is survived by his wife and four children, the outlet reports.

