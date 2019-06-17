David Spade won't joke about Donald Trump in new comedy show

David Spade won't make jokes about President Donald Trump in his new Comedy Central show because he's an "easier target" than most.

The host of the upcoming "Lights Out with David Spade" told The Daily Mail that he'd leave the political skewering to his fellow late-night hosts, including Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.

"They are funny and smart and have good jokes about it," he said. "At this point, it would be just piling on."

Still, Spade admits he's a little worried about the effect his stance (or lack thereof) will have on audiences, explaining, "I mean you have to be [concerned with the ratings]. I will live or die with whether people think I am funny or not because they have all done that. So I don't even know what I can even know what I could add to that."

The 54-year-old comedian also said he would go easier on other stars than he has in his past projects.

"I don't think it'll be as rough on celebs like I was on ['Saturday Night Live']," he admitted. "Now I'm kind of one of them. I will think of being funny against them, but I don't want to take anyone's legs out too hard. It is a bad pitch."

As for what fans can expect from "Lights Out," Spade joked, "We are trying to do the coldest thing. We want to do stuff that no one wants to see."

"I just thought when we talked to Comedy Central that it was sort of like what could we do with me and my sense of humor, and maybe it is time for a non-political fun show again making fun [of] whatever else is going on. Gender reveals drive me crazy, anything going on in music and acting," he said.

"There are so many funny things that we all make fun of. Get some comedians in and do that again instead of getting so heated about the country. The country is going to work or not work without me involved. So I will stay away and let all the other celebrities handle fixing that."