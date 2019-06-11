Bill Maher: Pete Buttigieg is 'too young' to be president

"Real Time" host Bill Maher said that while he likes South Bend, Ind., Mayor and Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg, he's "too young" to be president.

During Part 2 of a CNN interview that aired Tuesday, Maher defended former Vice President Joe Biden and his drastic shift on supporting the Hyde Amendment, which outlaws federal funding for abortions, telling "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor Chris Cuomo that Biden has "evolved."

"I think what it reveals is that people in this age don't understand that humans evolve just like societies evolve," Maher explained. "And by the way, to all these people that are so harsh on the past, there's things that you're doing right now that are going to look bad in the future. Things we're doing right now. I mean, we used to smoke on airplanes."

"So yes, Joe Biden is not perfect. None of us are," Maher continued. "All you can expect from a human being is to evolve. He was rotten to Anita Hill but you know what -- Is he going to keep apologizing for it until the end of his time?"

The HBO star then pointed to the generalization that "people who are older are wiser" and acknowledged there are "exceptions."

"In general, yes, I'm OK with someone who has learned and grown and seen a lot and has experienced it and has seen patterns," Maher told Cuomo. "You know, I like Mayor Pete, but I do think 37 is a little too young. A little bit."

In Part 1 of the interview, Maher defended Biden, urging other Democrats to stop "pecking" at him if he's the only candidate who can beat President Trump in 2020.