Danny Hicks, 'Evil Dead II' actor, dead at 68

Danny Hicks, best known for his role in "Evil Dead II," has died following a battle with cancer. He was 68.

His management team, Full Empire Promotions, announced the news in a statement on Facebook Tuesday.

"Danny passed away at his home in CA. We love you Danny, rest easy my friend. No more pain," the post reads.

Hicks' passing comes just weeks after he announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

The actor shared the news on Facebook last month alongside a photo of himself offering a smirk.

"To all of the people that I never got to meet, and the 6,018 die hard fans that enjoyed my work. I have some bad news. I have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer," he revealed. "I have approximately 1 to 3 years to live."

At the time, Hicks reflected on his 68 years of life.

"But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years," he said. "I got no change coming back that's for sure. And not too many regrets."

The actor also made a reference to 1987's "Evil Dead II," in which he played Jake.

"Ok, gotta go. I'm gunna find out just what in the hell is going on down in that fruit cellar," he said. "Take a stroll on over to FullEmpirePromotions and see what my friend Dominic has in the store."

On June 25, Full Empire Promotions owner Dominic Mancini provided fans an update on his health, stating that he was enduring a physical decline.

"I last spoke with Danny on June 16th. He sounded very weak and exhausted. He said he was not sleeping or eating due to being in so much pain. I could not keep him on the phone longer than 3 or 4 minutes. Before he hung up, I asked him to hang on and assured him that he did not have to reply. I told him how much I appreciated his friendship, and what a thrill and honor it has been to share a small part of the journey with him. Danny did not say anything, but 'thanks pal' and then the call ended," Mancini's post reads in part.

Mancini added that he had learned that Hicks suffered a "bad fall" and was brought to the emergency room days prior.

"We at Full Empire Promotions are terribly upset and are all going to miss Danny very much on the road. He was a part of our family and a great person to spend time with. He always made everyone laugh and nobody ever had a bad thing to say about him. While I am not religious, I honestly believe that all good things happen to good people. Danny is a good person, so I take comfort in the fact that good things will come to him," Mancini added.

In addition to his role in the horror film, Hicks also appeared in "Elder Island," "Dead Season," and "Spider-Man 2."

