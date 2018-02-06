'Dancing with the Stars' tour bus involved in deadly pileup in Iowa

A tour bus carrying the cast and crew of “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” was caught in a deadly pileup on Iowa’s Interstate 80 during a snowstorm on Monday — leaving some onboard the bus with minor injuries.

The show announced on Instagram that the tour bus had been involved in the pileup.

“One of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of ‘Dancing With the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night’ was involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa. All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries,” the post read.

Monday night’s show in Ames was ultimately canceled because of the “unforeseen accident.” It’s unclear if the show will be rescheduled. The tour is scheduled to stop in Rockford, Ill., on Tuesday and Fort Wayne, Ind., on Wednesday, according to the tour's website.

HUGE, DEADLY I-44 PILE-UP IN MISSOURI SEEN IN STUNNING DRONE FOOTAGE

The post continued, “To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight.”

Stars and dancers, including Jordan Fisher, who won the Mirrorball Trophy at the end of the show's 25th season, Frankie Muniz, Sharna Burgess, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson and Alan Bersten are currently on the tour.

Fisher tweeted Monday evening: “Thanking God for the safety of our crew. Thanks for the prayers and well-wishes.”

Just before the crash, Muniz also tweeted about driving through the “crazy blizzard.”

“Riding in the bus on our way to the show tonight in Ames, Iowa, looking out the window at the snow covered ground in this crazy blizzard listening to unreleased songs of a band I was in 8 years ago...” Muniz said.

The bus crashed while driving down Interstate 80, KCCI reported. At least seven people died and 185 vehicle crashes on Iowa roads were reported Monday due to the dangerous snowy conditions, according to the state police.

On Sunday in Missouri, a bad snowstorm caused more than 100 accidents on I-44 that left the woman dead and 11 other people injured.