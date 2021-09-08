'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30 celebrity cast revealed

The celebrity cast for the upcoming season of " Dancing with the Stars " was announced Wednesday.

Season 30 is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 20 with Tyra Banks returning as host and executive producer following her debut last year as the show's first Black female host and solo emcee.

This year's celebrity contenders include a variety of TV personalities, Internet stars and athletes. The full cast was announced Wednesday morning on "Good Morning America."

Season 30 will welcome Mel C from the Spice Girls, former "Bachelor" star Matt James, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore, country singer Jimmie Allen, talk show host Amanda Kloots, olympic gymnast Suni Lee, YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa, "Bling Empire" star Christine Chiu and Lori Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Siwa, 18, is making history on Season 30 as the first celebrity to be paired with a dance pro of the same sex. The celebrity and professional pairings will be announced during the season premiere later this month.

Other contestants include NBA star Iman Shumpert, "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Brian Austin Green, Peloton cycling director Cody Rigsby, pro wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, actor Martin Kove and actress Melora Hardin.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, former dance pro Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli will make up the judging panel.

"I'm so excited to be here. I'm very grateful," Olivia Jade told Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer. She showed off a salsa move she's learned so far in dance practices.

Kloots, who is also known as a fitness influencer, discussed what joining the series means to her following the tragic death of her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero.

"I think first of all the best way to honor somebody's life is to keep living your life. I know Nick would want me to do that. I haven't danced like this in 7 years so it's kind of finding that part of myself again," she said.

Meanwhile, Siwa, who shared she was a trained dancer until the age of 13, admitted the type of dancing she's learning for "DWTS" is "a lot harder than I expected it to be."

"I explain it as a football player trying to play baseball. trained dancer til she was 13 but so different. It's a challenge definitely," the YouTube star said.

Green, who is dating dance pro Sharna Burgess, claimed that despite their romance, they haven't been practicing at home.

"No dancing at home," the actor said, noting that he's typically busy "watching television and raising kids."

"I'm just trying to keep the bar as low as possible so I have no expectations," he added.

"Dancing with the Stars" will premiere on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.