Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade spotted at 'DWTS' studio as rumors surface she's joined the cast

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade was spotted Wednesday outside of the "Dancing With The Stars" studio in Los Angeles after rumors surfaced that she's joining the cast.

The 21-year-old YouTuber wore a red-printed cardigan over a white crop top paired with black biker shorts.

Her face was obscured by a mirrored visor cap.

Olivia Jade will be joined on the show by partner Val Chmerkovskiy, TMZ first reported. The official cast list has not been released by ABC at this time.

Olivia was a successful beauty YouTuber with multiple endorsement deals prior to her parents' involvement in the college admissions scandal.

In August 2020, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia and Isabella Giannulli, recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team.

The two had never participated in the sport.

Olivia returned to YouTube in January.

"I just want to move on and do better and move forward and come back, and do what I love, which is YouTube," she said in her welcome back video.

