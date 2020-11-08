'Dancing With the Stars' Gleb Savchenko responds to cheating allegations issued by his wife: report

“Dancing with the Stars” star Gleb Savchenko is not confirming his wife’s accusation of “ongoing infidelity.”

The 37-year-old Russian dancer, who has been married to “So You Think You Can Dance” choreographer Elena Samodanova for more than a decade, responded to his wife’s accusations in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed," he told the news outlet. “Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage.”

“This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing," Savchenko said while denying the rumors that he could be having an affair with his season 29 dance partner Chrishell Stause.

Savchenko’s response was made shortly after his wife allegedly relayed statements to Entertainment Tonight on Saturday that accuse him of having multiple affairs.

"After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I've decided enough is enough. Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn't enough to keep our marriage strong," Samodanova’s statement reads. "Gleb's ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart."

The choreographer reportedly described to the outlet that Savchenko had given “expensive presents,” lured out and seduced by “another woman.”

“My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls," Samodanova’s statement concluded.

Both Savchenko and Strause have denied being romantically involved.

Strause, who is one of the famous realtors on “Selling Sunset,” posted a lengthy Instagram Story on Friday that is “saddened about the news and Elena’s split.”

“It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone," Stause wrote in reference to her divorce from “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley last year.

"As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more," she continued. "I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."

Savchenko and Samodanova are parents to two daughters, Olivia, 9, and Zlata, 3.

Although Savchenko did not go into detail about what cause the split, he did write him and his soon-to-be ex-wife “intend to co-parent our wonderful children.”