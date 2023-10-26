'Dancing with the Stars' slammed by Brian Austin Green for not inviting Sharna Burgess to tribute episode

Actor Brian Austin Green is coming to the defense of fiancée and former "Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess after she was not invited back to the program's special tribute episode for late judge Len Goodman.

"I can't begin to tell you how [disappointed] I was for @sharnaburgess to not be invited for the tribute last night. It's disappointing as well that none of her ‘family in the ballroom' stuck up for her or spoke out," he wrote to his Instagram stories.

"She's an incredible soul and has always been a friend to everyone. She deserved better. #familystickstogether."

Burgess, who has competed on 14 seasons of the show, revealed her "shock" when she learned she would not be competing on the current season. During an episode of her podcast, Burgess shared that all the pro spots had been filled. Her last appearance was during season 30, when she danced with celebrity partner Green.

Burgess addressed the tribute snub in an Instagram story of her own, writing "My man has seen me be super upset (again) about the show I love. Last night was hard and he listened to me while I shared my heart. I haven't made a single comment publicly about the tribute because of a few reasons. Firstly..I know it's not about me," she began.

"It's about Len and the honor he deserved. Secondly..this hurt more than not being asked back and I'm working through it. Thirdly..sharing feelings on here often gets me with a few negative people who believe I didn't deserve to be there anyway. So why open myself up to it. But, my man that loves me deeply and has listened to me share and crry had enough and shared his frustration."

Burgess said she cried "tears of celebration and joy" as she watched the episode and that Goodman "would've loved it."

Several former professionals, including Louis van Amstel, Mark Ballas, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Tony Dovolani, Kym Johnson-Herjavec, Edyta Sliwinska, Karina Smirnoff and Anna Trebunskaya returned to the ballroom to perform a waltz in honor of Goodman.

They danced to Henry Mancini's "Moon River," a song beloved by the late judge.

Goodman died in April after a battle with bone cancer. He was 78.

Former pro Cheryl Burke also publicly shared that she had not been invited back to the show.

Representatives from ABC and Disney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.