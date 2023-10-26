Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

'Dancing with the Stars' slammed by Brian Austin Green for not inviting Sharna Burgess to tribute episode

'DWTS' welcomed several former pros back during Wednesday's episode to pay tribute to longtime judge Len Goodman

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro on Len Goodman exit: ‘He’s a legend’ Video

‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro on Len Goodman exit: ‘He’s a legend’

‘Dancing with the Stars’ professional dancer Emma Slater tells Fox News Digital judge Len Goodman is an ‘icon’ amid his exit announcement.

Actor Brian Austin Green is coming to the defense of fiancée and former "Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess after she was not invited back to the program's special tribute episode for late judge Len Goodman.

"I can't begin to tell you how [disappointed] I was for @sharnaburgess to not be invited for the tribute last night. It's disappointing as well that none of her ‘family in the ballroom' stuck up for her or spoke out," he wrote to his Instagram stories.

"She's an incredible soul and has always been a friend to everyone. She deserved better. #familystickstogether." 

SHARNA BURGESS, ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV BOTH OFF 'DANCING WITH THE STARS,' PROVIDE NO REASONS

Brian Austin Green in a dark shirt looks out in the distance split Sharna Burgess sits and looks pensive inset a photo of Dancing with the Stars pros for Len Goodman tribute

Brian Austin Green expressed his outrage that fiancé and former "Dancing with the Stars" professional Sharna Burgess was not invited back for the tribute to late judge Len Goodman. (Getty Images/Dancing with the Stars Instagram)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Burgess, who has competed on 14 seasons of the show, revealed her "shock" when she learned she would not be competing on the current season. During an episode of her podcast, Burgess shared that all the pro spots had been filled. Her last appearance was during season 30, when she danced with celebrity partner Green.

Burgess addressed the tribute snub in an Instagram story of her own, writing "My man has seen me be super upset (again) about the show I love. Last night was hard and he listened to me while I shared my heart. I haven't made a single comment publicly about the tribute because of a few reasons. Firstly..I know it's not about me," she began.

"It's about Len and the honor he deserved. Secondly..this hurt more than not being asked back and I'm working through it. Thirdly..sharing feelings on here often gets me with a few negative people who believe I didn't deserve to be there anyway. So why open myself up to it. But, my man that loves me deeply and has listened to me share and crry had enough and shared his frustration."

Brian Austin Green shares text to his Instagram story split Sharna Burgess shares text over a picture of her to her Instagram story

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess took to their Instagram stories to address Burgess' absence from the Len Goodman tribute episode.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Burgess said she cried "tears of celebration and joy" as she watched the episode and that Goodman "would've loved it."

Several former professionals, including Louis van Amstel, Mark Ballas, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Tony Dovolani, Kym Johnson-Herjavec, Edyta Sliwinska, Karina Smirnoff and Anna Trebunskaya returned to the ballroom to perform a waltz in honor of Goodman.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

They danced to Henry Mancini's "Moon River," a song beloved by the late judge. 

Goodman died in April after a battle with bone cancer. He was 78.

All male dancers in black tuxedos and female dancers in white on the ballroom floor of "Dancing with the Stars"

"Dancing with the Stars" pros, old and new, perform a waltz to "Moon River" in honor of Len Goodman. (Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former pro Cheryl Burke also publicly shared that she had not been invited back to the show.

Representatives from ABC and Disney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending