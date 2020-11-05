Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy, ‘Happy Days’ star Linda Purl reveal they started dating during quarantine

The actors connected via a group text chain

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
close
Fox News GoVideo

Fox News Go

Dallas” star Patrick Duffy and “Happy Days” star Linda Purl are in a “happy relationship."

Duffy, 71, and Purl, 65, began dating during the coronavirus pandemic and ended up quarantining together.

The “Dallas” actor opened up about their relationship in a new interview, admitting he wasn’t sure he would find love again at this point in his life.

Duffy was married to former ballet dancer Carlyn Rosser for over four decades before her death from cancer in 2017. The pair welcomed two children throughout their marriage -- Padraic, 46, and Conor, 40. 

Patrick Duffy started dating for the first time since his wife Carlyn Rosser died in 2017.

Patrick Duffy started dating for the first time since his wife Carlyn Rosser died in 2017. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

“I’m in an incredibly happy relationship,” the 71-year-old told People magazine of his romance with Purl. 

He then admitted, “I never thought for a minute this would happen again. I never thought I'd feel this way again."

“My wife and I, in 48 years we were always together,” Duffy added.

The actor revealed he spent much of his years as a widower focused on his family until quarantine brought the “Happy Days” star into his life.

Duffy explained that he and Purl were friends years ago but didn’t keep in touch.

Linda Purl started dating Patrick Duffy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Linda Purl started dating Patrick Duffy during the coronavirus pandemic. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

They eventually found themselves in a group text chain because of quarantine, and slowly Duffy and Purl began to just communicate with each other.

“I loaded up my car and drove 20 hours and ended up on her doorstep just to see if it was real,” Duffy said. 

He added: “We haven’t been apart since.”

The “Step By Step” star also said he found comfort in believing that his late wife would be happy to see him in a happy relationship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I feel quite honestly, that it is keeping with the desires of my wife, the fact that we are intended to be happy,” Duffy said. “So when it’s offered, think about it, do whatever you do, but don’t let it pass you up if it’s the right thing.”

On Our Radar