‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy, ‘Happy Days’ star Linda Purl reveal they started dating during quarantine

“Dallas” star Patrick Duffy and “Happy Days” star Linda Purl are in a “happy relationship."

Duffy, 71, and Purl, 65, began dating during the coronavirus pandemic and ended up quarantining together.

The “Dallas” actor opened up about their relationship in a new interview, admitting he wasn’t sure he would find love again at this point in his life.

Duffy was married to former ballet dancer Carlyn Rosser for over four decades before her death from cancer in 2017. The pair welcomed two children throughout their marriage -- Padraic, 46, and Conor, 40.

“I’m in an incredibly happy relationship,” the 71-year-old told People magazine of his romance with Purl.

He then admitted, “I never thought for a minute this would happen again. I never thought I'd feel this way again."

“My wife and I, in 48 years we were always together,” Duffy added.

The actor revealed he spent much of his years as a widower focused on his family until quarantine brought the “Happy Days” star into his life.

Duffy explained that he and Purl were friends years ago but didn’t keep in touch.

They eventually found themselves in a group text chain because of quarantine, and slowly Duffy and Purl began to just communicate with each other.

“I loaded up my car and drove 20 hours and ended up on her doorstep just to see if it was real,” Duffy said.

He added: “We haven’t been apart since.”

The “Step By Step” star also said he found comfort in believing that his late wife would be happy to see him in a happy relationship.

“I feel quite honestly, that it is keeping with the desires of my wife, the fact that we are intended to be happy,” Duffy said. “So when it’s offered, think about it, do whatever you do, but don’t let it pass you up if it’s the right thing.”