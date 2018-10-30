Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' calls out Kellyanne Conway for saying late-night comedians set 'anti-religious' tone

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" created a photo tweet to respond to Kellyanne Conway's comment that late-night comedians have created an "anti-religious" tone.

Conway said on Fox & Friends Monday that late-night comedians have an influence on today's society and that they tend to take an anti-religious tone on their shows.

"The anti-religiosity in this country that is somehow in vogue and funny to make fun of anybody of faith, to constantly be making fun of people that express religion — the late-night comedians, the unfunny people on TV shows — it’s always anti-religious," Conway said on the morning show.

“These people were gunned down in their place of worship, as were the people in South Carolina several years ago,” Conway continued, referencing the nine people killed at a Charleston church in 2015. “And they were there because they’re people of faith, and it’s that faith that needs to bring us together. This is no time to be driving God out of the public square.”

Though Conway did not mention any particular show or late-night host in her comment, the official Twitter account for "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" shared a collage of some of the most well-known late-night hosts and comedians with a question directed at Conway which read, “If late night shows are so anti-religious, why did God create TEN THOUSAND of them?”

The show's tweet gained nearly 3,000 likes and more than 300 retweets. So far, no other late-night show has responded to Conway's comments.

Robert Bowers, 46, was charged late Saturday with 29 federal counts of crimes of violence and firearms offenses after authorities say he carried out an anti-Semitic attack on Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath. The bloody attack brought swift condemnation from President Trump and other leaders and inspired a grim vigil in the city on Saturday night that attracted thousands.

Bowers is facing 11 counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death; 11 of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence; four counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer; and three counts of use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The suspect also faces a list of local charges, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.