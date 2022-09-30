Expand / Collapse search
Marilyn Monroe
Published

Critics rip Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ for being ‘exploitative’ and ‘sexist’: ‘Self-indulgent act of cruelty'

'Blonde' is based on a fictional take on the life of Marilyn Monroe

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Despite "Blonde" topping the Netflix chart since its streaming release on Wednesday, the film is facing criticism from viewers. 

"Blonde," which is based on a fictional take on the life of Marilyn Monroe, is played by Cuban actress Ana de Armas. 

The film’s director, Andrew Dominik, is receiving heat, as subscribers view his work as "hideous," while being "exploitative" and "sexist." 

Critics took to Twitter to express their review of the biopic, as one user writes, "Marilyn Monroe deserves more than #Blonde."

ANA DE ARMAS SAYS IT'S 'DISGUSTING' NUDITY FROM 'BLONDE' FILM WILL GO VIRAL: 'I CAN’T CONTROL IT'

"I had the extreme misfortune of watching ‘Blonde’ on Netflix last night and let me tell you that movie is so anti-abortion, so sexist, so exploitative," Steph Herold, an abortion researcher at the University of California, San Francisco tweeted.

"Cannot recommend it LESS. Do not watch. The abortion scenes in particular are terrible, but so is the whole entire movie."

The film is based on the book written by Joyce Carol Oates in 2000. Other cast members include Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

The movie has received a NC-17 rating, meaning nobody under 17 will be permitted to watch the film. This is the first Netflix film to receive the rating.

"Andrew Dominik’s bludgeoning Marilyn Monroe biopic has all the signs of a passion project, but none of the rewards," a film critic for The Ringer added.

Another podcast producer and film critic pointed out that Netflix’s "Blonde" is "one of the most detestable movies" they’ve ever seen and called it "a self-indulgent act of cruelty by a deeply incurious filmmaker."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

