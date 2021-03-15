Courtney Love says she 'almost died' in the hospital from anemia

Courtney Love has been feeling sick.

The 56-year-old rockstar took to Instagram on Sunday to divulge her recent struggles, including a battle with anemia that resulted in her hospitalization.

The star shared a very brief video of herself with a golden filter alongside her revelation.

"People, I’ve been sad, and extremely sick," she said. "Debilitated, in indescribable pain and in August at 97 pounds almost died in hospital from anemia( hemoglobin I had none )."

According to the Mayo Clinic, anemia "is a condition in which you lack enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to your body's tissues." Symptoms are vast but most notably include fatigue and weakness.

Love continued, claiming she was "stigmatized for being an addict for 9 months by many ill-equipped drs, backwards drs and quacks."

After fighting "debilitating acute pain" the Hole frontwoman "met the most empathic wise pain management dr."

"I’m so grateful! But I’m so good now. And on CBD oil. Which has removed ALMOST ALL the physical symptoms. And all the pain," she said. "I used to scoff at cannabis / THC. And I also am no fan of the narcotic effect, hate weed feeling. This isn’t that."

She added that CBD -- a cannabis product that can be consumed with any psychoactive effects -- is "nature supporting us" and "magic," as well as "God's own miracle."

She then gave a shoutout to a fellow star for his support.

"Thank you [Woody Harrelson] for back in the day showing me that chipping from popular mechanics in 59? 'the 67 uses of hemp,'" she said. "You were right! I’m still 100 percent sober by the way." Page 133 of the big book if you have questions. Bear with me as I start to try and have a blast and help others every pain free day!!!"

Love then gave more detail on her fight with anemia, explaining she's been "basically bedridden" and thought she "was broken for sure this time."

"But I’m ok! So I’m just waking and I’m frail. I’ll be strong again soon!" the "Mono" singer said. "Not as always because this is the period to be mellow and not waste energy on anger, etc. Dropping the rock as we say. A new sort of strong with wisdom and more empathy than I had for people with physical illness."

Love made no mention of any additional conditions she was battling, but included "#CrohnsDisease" among her hashtags, suggesting a possible second ailment.

Love has famously suffered from addiction for many years and has faced relapse in her past.