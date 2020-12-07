Courteney Cox reveals how she recreated iconic 'Friends' turkey scene

Courteney Cox shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram to reveal just how she pulled off the recreation of a scene from her most iconic role.

In celebration of Thanksgiving this year, Cox shared a video of herself dancing to the "Friends" theme song, wearing a raw turkey on her head with a pair of large sunglasses.

'FRIENDS' REUNION RESCHEDULED FOR MARCH 2021, MATTHEW PERRY SAYS

"Happy Thanksgiving xoxo #friends," she captioned the Instagram post.

The 56-year-old actress is, of course, best known for playing Monica on the megahit sitcom "Friends" from 1994 to 2004, and in that decade, starred in a number of scenes that have remained a staple of pop culture to this day. And every year for Thanksgiving, one scene in particular floats around social media from an episode from the show's fifth season when Monica puts an uncooked turkey on her head with a fez and a pair of over-sized sunglasses, and shimmies in Chandler's kitchen.

On Sunday, the star captioned the behind the scenes post of the stunt: "The (gross) truth!"

The video recreating the scene kicks off to a titled card reading, "Vegan Discretion Advised" before Cox, with her head wrapped in plastic and towels, splits the legs of a raw turkey.

"Really f-----g gross," she said in the clip as she then tried to slip the uncooked poultry over her head.

"That bone hurts," she added while struggling to place the bird. "It really hurts."

COURTENEY COX TO REPRISE 'SCREAM' ROLE IN FILM REBOOT

She also called the ordeal "so disgusting" before showing more of the struggles to complete her turkey day outfit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The final shot of the clip shows a turkey roasting in the oven.

The video also attracted the attention of Cox's "Friends" co-star Lisa Kudrow, who added a comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"What did you DO?!" wrote the actress. "You are TOUGH AND GENEROUS."