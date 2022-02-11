Matthew Perry says it’s ‘time people heard from’ him as he announces memoir: ‘I have lived to tell the tale’

Matthew Perry is telling his story.

On Thursday, the "Friends" star announced his upcoming memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," which is set to be released in November.

"So much has been written about me in the past," Perry began his social media announcement. "I thought it was time people heard from me."

"The highs were high, the lows were low," the 52-year-old actor admitted. "But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop-up book."

It was previously revealed that Perry was writing a memoir in which he’ll discuss his time filming the sitcom, as well as his battles with addictions.

The book is a result of a reported seven-figure deal with Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan, which won worldwide rights.

"In the book, Perry takes readers behind the scenes and onto the soundstage of the most successful sitcom of all time while opening up about his private struggles with addiction," the publisher told Fox News Digital in a statement in October.

"Candid, self-aware and told with his trademark humor, Perry vividly details his lifelong battle with the disease and what fueled it despite seemingly having it all," the statement continued. "Perry’s memoir, the first from a cast member of ‘Friends,’ is unflinchingly honest, dishy and hilarious. This is the book that ‘Friends’ fans have been waiting for but will also shed a powerful light for anyone who is in their own battle for themselves or a loved one."

"We need humor, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something, and Matthew's extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing," said Megan Lynch, who will be editing the manuscript. "Matthew’s book has unrivaled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanizing right now, a time of isolation and division."

Perry is best known for playing Chandler Bing on the popular TV show from 1994 until 2004. He reportedly earned more than $24 million between 2002-2003 alone.

Last May, he appeared in HBO Max’s "Friends: The Reunion," alongside costars Jennifer Aniston , Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

