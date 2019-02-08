Country star John Rich mocks Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Green New Deal’ over guaranteed wage

Country music star John Rich mocked the “Green New Deal,” taking to Twitter to laugh at the extreme proposal on Friday.

“My favorite part of #GreenNewDeal is the ‘guaranteed wage for people who are UNWILLING to work!’ Hahahaha! Wow,” Rich wrote. “I guess they've never heard the phrase ‘Work Hard, Play Hard!’ 86 year old Granny Rich just ‘rolled her eyes’ and went back to hemming pant legs at her JOB!!”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., unveiled the "Green New Deal" on Thursday and the controversial plan would overhaul of virtually every aspect of American life and guarantee a host of taxpayer-covered benefits for all while phasing out fossil fuels.

Along the way, her office says the plan would aim to make air travel obsolete, upgrade or replace every building in America to ensure energy efficiency and give economic security even to those "unwilling" to work – which is apparently the country singer’s “favorite” aspect.

A follower asked Rich if his grandmother would run for president and he responded, “She’d win!”

Rich, one half of the country duo Big & Rich, has never been one to shy away from politics. He recently challenged fellow country music stars to a friendly debate over the Second Amendment.

The "Save A Horse, Ride A Cowboy" singer is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment.

Meanwhile, Rich isn’t the only person to mock Ocasio-Cortez’s proposal, as The Wall Street Journal’s Kimberley Strassel wrote that it reads like a parody of the Democratic Party done by Republicans.

“By the end of the Green New Deal resolution (and accompanying fact sheet) I was laughing so hard I nearly cried,” Strassel wrote on Twitter. “If a bunch of GOPers plotted to forge a fake Democratic bill showing how bonkers the party is, they could not have done a better job. It is beautiful.”

The “Green New Deal” quickly picked up the backing of major 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls including Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Cory Booker, D-N.J. -- who all co-sponsored the resolution.

Its proposals also include “net-zero greenhouse gas emissions through a fair and just transition for all communities and workers;” job creation; infrastructure investment; guarantees of clean water, healthy food and sustainable environment; and a curiously undefined “access to nature.”

The Republican National Committee dubbed it a "socialist wish list" that would kill at least 1 million jobs and disrupt global trade -- while costing trillions.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.