Country star Ella Langley says 'very scary' Alabama church haunted house led to her getting 'saved again'

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Ella Langley is opening up about what it was like for her growing up in a small town as a Southern Baptist.

During an interview on the "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von" podcast, the 26-year-old country music star spoke about her upbringing in a small town in Alabama, recalling getting scared in the church's "judgment houses."

"It's, like, they do it around Halloween," she said. "It's like a haunted house for Christians, I guess. Very scary. I remember our youth group took us. You get in there, and it's like this car crash scene, and it's pretty much like convincing you… that you could die the second you walk out of here, so you better settle up. You better get saved."

She explained that the haunted houses "affected me so bad" that when they asked her youth group if anyone wanted to talk, she raised her hand and "got saved again."

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The "Excuse the Mess" singer recalled her dad telling her, "Well, you are kind of a dumba--, cuz that's the whole point of being saved."

Langley explained that she was homeschooled for many years, and her life consisted of going to church, noting, "pretty much all we did was go to church."

She noted it was a "really, really small church. It started in a barn. The house that I also grew up in, my dad grew up in, and there was an old barn across the street, and it started in hay bales on that barn, and then they moved it to a church, and I mean every Sunday and Wednesday until I was 18 years old."

She compared growing up in a small town to her experience with fame, explaining, "You've known all these people your whole life," and growing up in that environment, "I would hear s--- about me all the time," adding, "you just get used to that."

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Langley began her career on social media, gaining a following by posting covers on TikTok and Instagram, leading her to release her EP "Excuse the Mess" in 2023.

The EP helped solidify her fan base and included many of her early hits, including "If You Have To" and "Country Boy's Dream Girl." She achieved mainstream success when she collaborated with Riley Green on her hit song "You Look Like You Love Me," which went viral on TikTok, got millions of streams on Spotify and Apple Music, and expanded her audience.

Her debut studio album, "Hungover," was released in August 2024, and in April 2025, Langley was presented with the ACM New Female Artist of the Year award by country icon Miranda Lambert, who has become a good friend to the budding star.

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"I was singing constantly as a kid. Like I said, I've known my whole life what I wanted to do, so I was always doing it," she told Grammy.com in August 2024, adding she became a stronger songwriter during COVID, saying, "all I did was write, write, write."

The "Choosin' Texas" singer told the outlet that storytelling is in her blood, noting, her "dad's an incredible storyteller" and so was her grandpa. "Storytelling is what my family did," she said.

When speaking with Theo Von on the podcast, she credited her grandparents on her father's side for nurturing her love of music, saying her "grandpa could play anything by ear."

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"I was, like, the first girl in the family, and I started to match pitch with [my grandma] as a baby, and so she figured out I could sing, and singing was her thing, and my grandpa could, like I said, play any instrument by ear, and so at their house, that's all we did," she said

"I sang at church a lot. I learned how to read from singing hymnals," she added. "I really, just the whole time, like, my whole family, we all just were like, 'this is what she's gonna do.'"

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