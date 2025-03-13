Country singer Wade Bowen involved in tour bus crash

Country singer Wade Bowen’s tour took an unexpected turn when his bus was involved in a crash.

The "'Til It Does" crooner detailed the crash on social media, as he shared photos of his wrecked tour bus.

"As we left Austin Friday night our bus was hit by another car. Thankfully we are all ok. I’m so blessed to have the band and crew I do," Bowen wrote in part on Instagram.

The carousel of photos showed different angles of the bus crash.

The first slide displayed damage done to the bus, and in the second photo, a tow truck is seen in between the two wrecked vehicles. Other photos show more of the damage suffered during the crash.

"Everyone came together and figured out how to make it to our next show in Lubbock and pull off a magical night," Bowen explained in his caption. "And a huge shoutout to Lubbock, TX for all of the people that came to our rescue with the gear and instruments we needed to make it happen."

"In spite of everything, we had one of my favorite shows ever in the town that started it all for me," the Texas native noted.

"Thank you to all of the police officers, firemen, tow truckers, and everyone that took good care of us and our situation. We are very lucky… to be safe and also to live this life! Call your mom."

His fans were quick to comment on the accident and sent their well-wishes.

"Wow. They really just ran right into you. Glad everyone is ok," a fan replied.

Another comment read, "That’s some nasty damage buddy. So glad y’all are alright."

"The glory goes to God for watching over all of you!! So happy to learn y’all are okay!!"

The "Nothin But Texas" singer has performances scheduled in Portland and Marble Falls in the Lone Star State later this month.

He additionally shared that he’ll be joining fellow country star Chase Rice on his tour for the summer.

Last March, Bowen opened up about his 10th studio album "Flyin’" and how the project was approached differently from his previous work.

"I feel like I had a little bit more freedom with this album because I feel like people are more prone to listen to individual songs a little bit more than they ever [have]," he told People at the time.

"I let [the songs] breathe and let them be its own thing a little more than I've ever done with the previous albums."