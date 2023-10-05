Country singer Jordan Davis shares wild adventure with Luke Bryan: ‘He’s a character’

Country singer Jordan Davis has some good stories to share.

In addition to his growing popularity and the increased workload that comes with it, including an upcoming international leg of his tour, Davis is a father to three young children.

Despite all that, he still manages to get into some shenanigans with fellow country star and personal friend Luke Bryan.

"I've never been pranked by Luke," Davis revealed in a conversation with Fox News Digital, "which probably I'm putting into the world now that I will be pranked by Luke. But I've definitely had some good times with Luke."

He recalled going on a duck hunting trip with the "Drunk on You" singer, which Davis called "a blast." Then he told another story about more adventures the two shared.

"Shooting the music video for ‘Buy Dirt,’" he said, referring to the pair's duet, "a big storm rolls through, knocks out half of production. We're sitting around for like three hours, and instead of just sitting around waiting for the rain to pass, he comes in my trailer, and he's like, ‘Hey dude, my farm’s right down the road. Do you want to go drive around and look for red stag?'

"That is Luke to a T, like absolutely. So, we take off in the truck, grabbed a couple road sodas and went and looked, drove around his property and looked for red stag.

"He's a character, to say the least."

Davis told Fox News Digital he sees singers like Bryan and Kenny Chesney as inspirations.

"Those guys were the radio. … Falling in love with songwriting for me was Jim Croce and John Prine and guys that my dad listened to. But then, you know, you're able to buy your own CDs, and you're able to listen to your own radio stations. And, for me, that was Kenny Chesney and Luke Bryan.

"Being able to have a song out with Luke now, when 10 years ago I was sitting around fires with my buddies, drinking beer and listening to Luke, you know, it's cool," he said. "To me, it shows how special Nashville is and how much of a community Nashville really is.

"And guys like that, I mean, they're legends, both of them. Two Hall of Fame careers as songwriters and as performers. So, to be able to say I've got a direct line to one of those guys is pretty cool."

Davis is on his "Damn Good Time" tour, named after a song of his.

"That's exactly what we want people to leave our shows thinking," Davis said. "On their way out, if you were to ask somebody, ‘How was the show?’ we want them to say, ‘Man, that was a damn good time.’

"It's something we take on the stage … our big thing, if we have fun on stage, that translates to the fans. So, if we have a damn good time on stage, hopefully that translates as well."

He said there are a number of ways for him to have a damn good time, one of them being "LSU continuing to win" as the football season progresses.

"Anytime we get to play music is fun, but I don't know, I just got back from a golf trip with a couple of high school buddies, and that was a damn good time," he laughed. "We had probably too much of a good time, so I'm still kind of recovering from that."

Davis then spoke about his career, admitting he never wants to get to a point in country music where he feels like he made it.

"That's like the one thing I feel like I hope I never hit the moment of like, ‘Oh, I made it.’ Obviously, we've had a lot of success, and the shows have gotten bigger, which has been something we've worked really hard at. So, it's really cool to see that, but I truly hope that I never feel the sense of like, ‘Oh, I made it,' because I think what comes with that is complacency," he explained.

"So, we don’t ever want to do that. We always want to strive to make better songs, to make better records, to perform better shows. So, I hope … I haven't hit that yet."

Still, he has experienced something special he considers a defining moment of his career — winning the Country Music Award for 2022's song of the year with "Buy Dirt."

"That was a moment where I did take a second to be like, ‘Wow.’ Like this actually … like my mom's not mad anymore," he said with a smile.

Davis spoke more about his family, namely the three young children he shares with wife Kristen O'Connor. The couple, married since 2017, have a 3-year-old daughter, a 2-year-old son and another son born in June.

"With three under 5, one of them being a newborn, there's no schedule," he said. "Today has been just an absolute chaos of a day. It's fun because there's moments of disaster with all three of them screaming and losing it. Then there's just absolute moments of the reason why being a dad is awesome.

"So, there's no set schedule. Every day is different, which I think is why it's just a fun part of life right now. But it's tiring. It's very, very tiring."

One thing he does struggle with, he revealed, is balancing work and family, so much that he doesn't imagine he'll ever be able to strike a perfect balance as long as he's touring.

"I don't think I've quite got it down yet," he admitted. "For me, it's just to be present when I am home. Me and my daughter — she likes pancakes, so we have pancake dates. My son loves anything construction, so sometimes we just drive around and wait until we see somebody doing some type of heavy machinery, and we'll sit there and watch that for 10 minutes.

"As boring as it may seem," the singer said, "just making time and being present and showing them that when I'm at home, I'm at least spending time with them."

Davis' tour continues through the rest of the month, and he's scheduled to play a handful of dates through the rest of the year and into January. He revealed to Fox News Digital that, for the next leg, he'll be headlining shows overseas throughout February.

"Right when I started playing music, I wanted to get overseas and play shows and build a fan base over there. So, that's one of the things I'm looking forward to," he said.

He recalled opening for Old Dominion for shows in Europe, the first time he'd ever traveled there.

"Being able to go back to Oslo and Zurich, some places I opened for them at, and get to headline those rooms, you know, it's always fun to go back as a headliner after being there as a support act," he said