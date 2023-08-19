Luke Bryan jokes he 'lost a tremendous amount of money' after canceling concerts

Luke Bryan may have an estimated net worth of well over $100 million, but he still may need a little help from his fans.

On Thursday, Bryan returned to touring after a lengthy illness that forced him to cancel four concerts. He spoke to his audience at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinatti, Ohio, about the experience, and he even stated, apparently jokingly, that he'd "lost a tremendous amount of money" by missing those tour dates.

"Finally my voice is back," he said in a fan-recorded video during the show. "I'm not 100 percent, but y'all's a-- ain't 100 percent either."

"I know y'all got some weird sneaky s--- going on too, ‘cause I looked at all y’all's medical records," he joked before holding up a shot glass filled with an unknown substance and drinking it.

"Over the past couple of weeks, I've lost a tremendous amount of money, so I'm gonna need y'all to buy a couple of extra t-shirts tonight," Bryan said in the same light tone. "I had to sell all my deer corn. I had to sell 14 fishing rods."

"We're going to do a live auction to go hunting with me tonight, who's ready?"

Taking on an only slightly more serious tone, Bryan said, "Never in my career have I ever had to cancel … I've never canceled a show, much less four, but man, you really learn there's some a------- out there in the world. There's one guy on Twitter, I'm gonna whip his a-- when I see him."

The country star took a pause when the audience began cheering loudly, then thanked them sincerely for their support.

"Since y'all are so supportive I'm canceling the rest of the show tonight," he quipped afterward before going on to perform his song "But I Got a Beer in My Hand."

Ahead of Thursday's show, Bryan had canceled a concert in Brandon, Mississippi on Monday hours before it was scheduled to begin.

"Dear Brandon, MS I am regretfully going to have to cancel my show there tonight," he wrote on social media. "Under doctor advisement after taking 6 days off to heal I attempted to sing at both shows Thursday and Saturday and it was a struggle. Every show I sing I’m setting my voice back. I will continue to do everything I can to get better. Please know how much you mean to me and how heartbreaking this is to do. -Luke."

That cancelation came after Bryan had pulled out of a string of shows in Washington, Utah and Idaho as he battled a "head cold." In early August, Bryan was set to headline the Watershed Festival in George, Washington, but his spot was filled by Lainey Wilson.

"This is such a frustrating weekend. ‘Shedders, I am sorry to let you down but I am not back singing – can hardly even talk still," Bryan announced on Instagram at the time.

"This festival is one of the most beautiful places we perform and one of the most fun crowds always. I know my friends on the show will bring a great time for you! Show them all what you got. Love ya – Luke."

The "American Idol" judge shared a similar sentiment with his other fans.

"Dear Boise fans – this is so hard for me to do but I am going to have to cancel my show on August 5th at Ford Center. Under the advisement of doctors I need another day to rest my voice and get better," Bryan explained of another cancelation.

Although he had another show Friday night and has concerts scheduled for the rest of the month (and the rest of the year), some fans have claimed that he's not performing as well as he has in the past.

"Is @lukebryan drunk during the @ruoffmusicenter concert???" one person asked on X, formerly Twitter, before later writing, "Ok… I’m not crazy…@lukebryan is struggling tonight. Maybe medicated…. So sad …. Just butchered my fav song "strip it down" …. Forgot the words and let crowd sing most."

Others are praising his most recent performances, with one fan telling him that last night's concert "Was a great show. You sounded awesome and so glad you are getting back to normal."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.