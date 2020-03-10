Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

TV
Published

Coronavirus concerns lead 'Dr. Phil' to tape show without studio audience

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 10Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

The “Dr. Phil” daytime talk show will tape without a studio audience for roughly two weeks as a precaution against the new coronavirus.

The show typically tapes with an audience of about 300 people at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. The show expects to resume audience tapings the week of March 23, according to statement announcing the decision Tuesday.

CORONAVIRUS LEADS TO 'PETER RABBIT 2' POSTPONING RELEASE DATE IN LATEST FILM TO DELAY

The move will affect a dozen episodes.

FILE - This Feb. 21, 2020 file photo shows talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw speaking during a ceremony awarding him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The 'Dr. Phil' daytime talk show will tape without a studio audience for roughly two weeks as a precaution against the new coronavirus. The show typically tapes with an audience of about 300 people at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. 

FILE - This Feb. 21, 2020 file photo shows talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw speaking during a ceremony awarding him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The 'Dr. Phil' daytime talk show will tape without a studio audience for roughly two weeks as a precaution against the new coronavirus. The show typically tapes with an audience of about 300 people at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

The announcement came a day after the popular game shows “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” said they would record upcoming shows without audiences.

CORONAVIRUS CANCELS MILEY CYRUS' AUSTRALIA BUSHFIRE RELIEF CONCERT

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.