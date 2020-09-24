Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in October 2020
Hits like 'Unsolved Mysteries' and 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' will drop
It’s time to ditch the flip-flops and sunglasses in favor of pumpkins and boots as the Halloween season rolls into full swing.
Netflix is helping its users gear up for the holiday this October by adding a bevy of spooky content to its library, including the highly anticipated sequel season to “The Haunting of Hill House” titled “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” However, that’s not the only horror offering coming to the streaming giant’s library of content this month.
Original films such as “Vampires vs. the Bronx,” “The Binding” and “Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood” will be available for users to stream while they carve their jack-o-lanterns, sew up their scariest costumes and indulge in mounds of candy.
Those who like their horror to come from a more realistic place can look forward to the next batch of episodes of the revamped “Unsolved Mysteries” as well.
'TIGER KING' STAR CAROLE BASKIN SUED FOR DEFAMATION BY MISSING HUSBAND'S FAMILY, ASSISTANT
However, with the inclusion of new content comes the inevitable loss of some fan favorites. October marks people’s last chance to check out movies like “Charlotte’s Web,” “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and “Sleepy Hollow.”
To help horror fans prepare their nightly scare-a-thon, below is a rundown of everything that’s coming to and leaving Netflix in October 2020:
COMING TO NETFLIX IN OCTOBER
Avail. 10/1/20
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Pasal Kau / All Because of You
The Worst Witch: Season 4
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black '47
Cape Fear
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I'm Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
Avail. 10/2/20
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This
The Binding
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Emily in Paris
Òlòtūré
Serious Men
Song Exploder
Vampires vs. the Bronx
Avail. 10/4/20
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Avail. 10/6/20
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero
Walk Away from Love
NETFLIX 'CHEER' STAR JERRY HARRIS 'ADMITTED' TO SOLICITING CHILD PORN AHEAD OF ARREST, COURT DOCS SAY
Avail. 10/7/20
Hubie Halloween
Schitt's Creek: Season 6
To the Lake
Avail. 10/9/20
Deaf U
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Ginny Weds Sunny
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters
Avail. 10/12/20
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3
Avail. 10/13/20
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef
Avail. 10/14/20
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky
Moneyball
Avail. 10/15/20
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona
Social Distance
Avail. 10/16/20
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die
Dream Home Makeover
Grand Army
In a Valley of Violence
La Révolution
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Unfriended
Avail. 10/18/20
ParaNorman
Avail. 10/19/20
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2
Avail. 10/20/20
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection
Avail. 10/21/20
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3
Rebecca
Avail. 10/22/20
Bending the Arc
Cadaver
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
Avail. 10/23/20
Barbarians
Move
Over the Moon
Perdida
The Queen's Gambit
Avail. 10/27/20
Blood of Zeus
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4
Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score
Avail. 10/28/20
Holidate
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb
Avail. 10/30/20
Bronx
The Day of the Lord
His House
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4
Suburra: Season 3
Avail. 10/31/20
The 12th Man
LEAVING NETFLIX IN OCTOBER
Leaving 9/30/20
Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 10/1/20
Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People
Leaving 10/2/20
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare
Leaving 10/6/20
The Water Diviner
Leaving 10/7/20
The Last Airbender
Leaving 10/17/20
The Green Hornet
Leaving 10/19/20
Paper Year
Leaving 10/22/20
While We're Young
Leaving 10/26/20
Battle: Los Angeles
Leaving 10/30/20
Kristy
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Leaving 10/31/20
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Girl with All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura