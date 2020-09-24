Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in October 2020

It’s time to ditch the flip-flops and sunglasses in favor of pumpkins and boots as the Halloween season rolls into full swing.

Netflix is helping its users gear up for the holiday this October by adding a bevy of spooky content to its library, including the highly anticipated sequel season to “The Haunting of Hill House” titled “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” However, that’s not the only horror offering coming to the streaming giant’s library of content this month.

Original films such as “Vampires vs. the Bronx,” “The Binding” and “Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood” will be available for users to stream while they carve their jack-o-lanterns, sew up their scariest costumes and indulge in mounds of candy.

Those who like their horror to come from a more realistic place can look forward to the next batch of episodes of the revamped “Unsolved Mysteries” as well.

'TIGER KING' STAR CAROLE BASKIN SUED FOR DEFAMATION BY MISSING HUSBAND'S FAMILY, ASSISTANT

However, with the inclusion of new content comes the inevitable loss of some fan favorites. October marks people’s last chance to check out movies like “Charlotte’s Web,” “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and “Sleepy Hollow.”

To help horror fans prepare their nightly scare-a-thon, below is a rundown of everything that’s coming to and leaving Netflix in October 2020:

COMING TO NETFLIX IN OCTOBER

Avail. 10/1/20

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood

Pasal Kau / All Because of You

The Worst Witch: Season 4

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black '47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I'm Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

Avail. 10/2/20

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This

The Binding

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Emily in Paris

Òlòtūré

Serious Men

Song Exploder

Vampires vs. the Bronx

Avail. 10/4/20

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Avail. 10/6/20

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero

Walk Away from Love

NETFLIX 'CHEER' STAR JERRY HARRIS 'ADMITTED' TO SOLICITING CHILD PORN AHEAD OF ARREST, COURT DOCS SAY

Avail. 10/7/20

Hubie Halloween

Schitt's Creek: Season 6

To the Lake

Avail. 10/9/20

Deaf U

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Ginny Weds Sunny

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

Avail. 10/12/20

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3

Avail. 10/13/20

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef

Avail. 10/14/20

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky

Moneyball

Avail. 10/15/20

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona

Social Distance

Avail. 10/16/20

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die

Dream Home Makeover

Grand Army

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Unfriended

Avail. 10/18/20

ParaNorman

Avail. 10/19/20

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2

Avail. 10/20/20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection

Avail. 10/21/20

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3

Rebecca

Avail. 10/22/20

Bending the Arc

Cadaver

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Avail. 10/23/20

Barbarians

Move

Over the Moon

Perdida

The Queen's Gambit

Avail. 10/27/20

Blood of Zeus

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4

Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score

Avail. 10/28/20

Holidate

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb

Avail. 10/30/20

Bronx

The Day of the Lord

His House

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4

Suburra: Season 3

Avail. 10/31/20

The 12th Man

LEAVING NETFLIX IN OCTOBER

Leaving 9/30/20

Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 10/1/20

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Leaving 10/2/20

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

Leaving 10/6/20

The Water Diviner

Leaving 10/7/20

The Last Airbender

Leaving 10/17/20

The Green Hornet

Leaving 10/19/20

Paper Year

Leaving 10/22/20

While We're Young

Leaving 10/26/20

Battle: Los Angeles

Leaving 10/30/20

Kristy

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Leaving 10/31/20

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura