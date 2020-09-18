Netflix 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris 'admitted' to soliciting child porn ahead of arrest, court docs say

"Cheer" star Jerry Harris made a number of admissions to cops prior to his arrest for child pornography on Thursday, according to an affidavit.

The Netflix personality was arrested on Thursday in Chicago for one count of production of child pornography. In a 27-page affidavit released by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Nothern District of Illinois, an FBI agent claims Harris was interviewed by authorities on Sept. 14 at his residence.

According to the documents, law enforcement officials claim Harris "admitted" to asking a minor "to take photographs and videos of [his] penis and buttocks and to send the photos and videos to Harris through Snapchat, knowing that Minor 1 was 13 years old."

The mother of the minor claimed to have informed authorities that the Netflix star solicited photos and videos from her two minor twin sons between December 2018 and March 2020. The affidavit also includes additional claims from three other minors who claimed to have been contacted by Harris via the Snapchat app in an attempt to receive naked photos and videos.

In the court documents, law enforcement says the mother of the twins claims she "discovered" naked images and videos of one of her sons on his cell phone. The minor victim identified Harris as the one who "requested" the content.

"Minor 1 had sent Harris over a dozen photographs and videos depicting Minor 1's penis and anus," the documents state. "Minor 1 stated that Harris sent Minor 1 photographs of Harris' penis, as well as videos of Harris masturbating." At the time, the minor informed Harris he was 13 years old.

The first minor also reported an in-person encounter with Harris at a cheerleading event, in which the Netflix star "solicited oral sex from Minor 1 in a bathroom," the documents state. The victim informed his mother that he "refused and eventually left the bathroom after telling Harris he was going to be late for warmups and had to go join his team."

In February of this year, the mother reviewed a text from Harris in which he tells Minor 1 "he did not think he should be friends with [her son] on Snapchat anymore and that Harris was feeling sorry for something he had done in the past" involving the minor.

The parent also reviewed "approximately 12 to 15 photographs and videos" of her son on Snapchat "naked and stretching, doing cheer poses, and/or showing his anus to the camera."

Upon telling the Netflix star that he was 13, the victim alleged Harris responded, "Oh ok have any pics?" before informing the minor that he was looking for pictures of his "face" and "booty."

Copies of the alleged text exchanges are included in the affidavit. Additionally, the second minor told a child forensic interviewer that Harris did "touchy" and "odd things" to him and his brother. He claimed Harris also asked him to provide "naked" photos of himself but "said no to Harris' requests," the document states.

Additionally, the affidavit states Harris admitted he asked the minor if he wanted engage in sex in addition to "soliciting and receiving child pornography on Snapchat from at least between 10 to 15 other individuals he knew were minors."

A third minor is also mentioned in the affidavit. The FBI agent states that Harris "admitted to engaging in anal and oral sex with a 15 year old minor at a cheer event in 2019."

A fourth minor interviewed by authorities alleged that he received similar contact on Snapchat from Harris, according to the affidavit. The minor claimed to authorities that Harris paid him a total of $2,000-$3,000 for photos and videos via Snapchat throughout the summer of 2020.

A fifth minor also agreed to take photos that he learned would be sent to Harris from the fourth minor, the documents state.

Harris, 21, was arrested and charged on Thursday with one count of producing child pornography.

The charge of production of child pornography carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.

Despite claims from additional minors, Harris' charge pertains to his interaction with Minor 1. The U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed on Thursday the federal investigation is "ongoing." Authorities encourage anyone with additional claims of sexual exploitation by Harris to contact the FBI Chicago Field Office.

The attorney for the mother of the twin boys released a statement Thursday to Fox News reacting to Harris' arrest.

“We are grateful that the U.S. Attorney and the FBI have taken swift action to protect children by investigating, arresting and charging Jerry Harris. This was made possible because our clients’ mother had the courage to report Harris to the FBI as well as the Fort Worth Police Department and provided evidentiary proof of the manipulation, sexual harassment, abuse, and exploitation that her sons had suffered," the statement said. "We urge the authorities to undertake a thorough investigation of the United States All Star Federation, Varsity Spirit, and Cheer Athletics to determine which of their executives, employees, and representatives could have stopped Harris’ abuse and failed to do so.”

Additionally, Netflix responded in a statement to Fox News, writing, "Like everyone we are shocked by this news. Any abuse of minors is a terrible crime and we respect the legal process."

A representative for Harris has not immediately responded to Fox News' request for comment.