Comic actor Fred Willard dead at 86: reports

Comic actor Fred Willard has died at the age of 86.

The beloved star with several acting credits -- including "Best in Show," "This is Spinal Tap" and "Everybody Loves Raymond" -- died of natural causes, his daughter confirmed to Fox News.

"My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much!" his daughter Hope told Fox News in a statement on Saturday. "We will miss him forever."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.