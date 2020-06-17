'The Comey Rule' shows Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump in first look at upcoming Showtime series

Showtime released a first look at “The Comey Rule,” featuring actors Brendan Gleeson and Jeff Daniels as Donald Trump and James Comey, respectively.

The network announced Tuesday that it will air the two-part, four-hour series on back-to-back nights in November, following the 2020 presidential election. The two actors star as the U.S. president and the former FBI director in a TV adaptation of the Comey's 2018 book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, The Comey Rule.”

In their announcement, Showtime offered viewers images of both actors in makeup as their respective characters. While Daniels’ Comey is featured in a dramatic close up while on the telephone, Gleeson’s Trump is seen only in silhouette, seemingly depicting the rainy day of Trump’s inauguration.

According to a press release for the series, the TV event will not be a biopic of any one person.

Instead, the network promises an “insider’s journey down the corridors of power, where decision-makers struggle to apply old norms to a dramatic new paradigm in the face of Russia's deep and unprecedented penetration into American politics, with our nation’s rule of law hanging in the balance. Each character’s actions in these historic months made the careers of some, destroyed the careers of others and helped shape the incendiary political landscape we live in today.”

Part one of the series will focus on the early days of the infamous Russia investigation as well as the FBI’s probe into Hillary Clinton’s emails as well as the impact they had on the 2016 election. Part two will then dive into the day-to-day happenings of the deteriorating relationship between Comey and Trump during the “chaotic first months of the Trump presidency — where allies became enemies, enemies became friends and truth depended on what side you were on.”