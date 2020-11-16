Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Comedian Sinbad suffers stroke, family says

He is on the road to recovery

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 16Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Sinbad has suffered a stroke, according to his family.

The Adkins family said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that “it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke."

“Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon," the statement continued.

The 64-year-old Sinbad, born David Adkins, is known for his stand-up work and appearances in the sitcoms “A Different World"  from 1987 to 1993 and “The Sinbad Show" from 1993 to 1994.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The family of Sinbad says the comedian-actor is recovering from recent stroke.

The family of Sinbad says the comedian-actor is recovering from recent stroke. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The entertainer also appeared on the Fox show "Rel," which ran from 2018 to 2019. 

Sinbad also did voice work for shows on Disney’s “The Lion Guard,” “Steven Universe” and “American Dad."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time," the family statement read.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

On Our Radar