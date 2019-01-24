Comedian Kevin Barnett’s cause of death released

An autopsy conducted after comedian Kevin Barnett’s passing earlier this week determined that his cause of death was “non traumatic hemorrhage, caused by pancreatitis,” according to a report Thursday.

The Chief of Forensic Medical Service provided the details concerning the 32-year-old’s death to E! News, telling the outlet that Barnett’s body was received Tuesday morning.

“The corresponding autopsy was carried out, which determined that the cause of death was: Non Traumatic Hemorrhage, caused by pancreatitis,” the Chief of Forensic Medical Service said in a statement to E! News. “At the moment his body is still in facilities of the Forensic Medical Service of Tijuana, waiting to be delivered to his family members who are performing the legal proceedings.”

Barnett, the co-creator and executive producer of Fox’s “Rel,” died while in Tijuana, a State Department official confirmed to E! News.

Amid word of his death, Comedy Central took to Twitter describing him as “an incredible comedian and writer” who would “be greatly missed.”

Fellow comedian and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson also reportedly mourned Barnett while performing a set in New York City on Tuesday.

